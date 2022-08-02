Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Why did Pelosi pick this moment to travel to Taiwan?
For Pelosi, the Taiwan visit is a legacy-building trip that may serve as a capstone to her long record as a critic of China.
China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
Is South Korea's President avoiding Nancy? Yoon refuses to cancel vacation to meet Pelosi - and avoids infuriating China further - after her Taiwan visit sparked military drills, buzzing fighter jets and a promise the U.S. will pay from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan Wednesday after her controversial visit that infuriated the Chinese government – only to have the geopolitical tensions follow her to South Korea. Pelosi and her congressional delegation's next stop is Seoul, where she will meet her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim...
Chinese ambassador: Pelosi's Taiwan visit will escalate tensions
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite stern warnings from Beijing. CNN’s John King sits with Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, who explains the controversial visit and implications this could have on US-China relations.
nationalinterest.org
Parting Gift: China Encircles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, who met with Pelosi during her visit, called the military drills “an irresponsible act.”. China on Thursday fired multiple missiles toward waters near Taiwan as Beijing refused to budge on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China foreign ministry blasts Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: calls for calm in Asia as US-China tensions rise
South Korea calls for dialogue and Japan conveys concerns over drills, while North Korea praises China
nationalinterest.org
Backing Beijing: North Korea Slams Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
A spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the country “vehemently denounce[s]” Pelosi’s visit and “fully support[s]” China. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week has set off anger in China and now, North Korea has also weighed in. According to...
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on key issues including climate change -- a move Washington decried as "fundamentally irresponsible" as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw China's foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements -- including on climate change.
As Pelosi starts Asia tour, China warns of military action if she visits Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off an Asia tour Monday that's been shrouded in secrecy following an escalation in tensions with China over Taiwan. With no word on whether Pelosi will visit the island, she stopped first in Singapore, where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged her at a meeting to strive for "stable" ties with Beijing. Her itinerary also includes Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, but a possible Taiwan visit has dominated attention in the run-up. Reports about a plan to visit the island have enraged Beijing and caused unease in the White House, with President Biden trying to...
Japan PM meets Pelosi, calls China drills 'grave problem'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that China's military exercises aimed at Taiwan represent a “grave problem” that threatens regional peace and security after five ballistic missiles launched as part of the drills landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.Kishida, speaking after breakfast with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her congressional delegation, said the missile launches need to be “stopped immediately.”China, which claims Taiwan and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary, called Pelosi's visit earlier this week to the self-ruled island a provocation and on Thursday began military exercises, including missile strike training, in six...
Tensions increase between Taiwan and China after Pelosi visits Taipei
Now we turn to China, which announced it would halt cooperation with the U.S. on a range of issues, including climate and crime, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China is also continuing its live-fire military exercises in the waters around the island. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Beijing's show of force disproportionate and unjustified. And he told a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting with ministers from Southeast Asian nations that the U.S. is seriously concerned.
Japan Seeks Calm Ahead of Pelosi Visit, 'Concerned' as China's Forces Near
"The peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits is critical to the security of Japan as well as the region," a Japanese official told Newsweek.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0