For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered
As more states pass abortion bans, another option for those who give birth after an unwanted pregnancy is growing. Built into the side of fire stations or hospitals, baby boxes allow infants to be surrendered anonymously. From member station WFYI, Jill Sheridan reports on how Indiana leads the baby box effort.
Connecticut sets up website for women seeking abortions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut’s laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.
Researchers are exploring how to reduce Hepatitis C in rural areas of the Connecticut River Valley
Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of Hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs. For the past...
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
Connecticut extends extreme hot weather protocol to Tuesday, what you need to know
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol has been extended through Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. The protocol means state agencies will work with municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.
Child care funding, a top CT priority, stripped from Biden bill
Democrats believe they’ve on the verge of passing one of the most significant bills of President Joe Biden’s administration, which they argue will reduce high costs caused by inflation. But a major provision that was a high priority for Connecticut was taken out as the party needed to slim down the legislation: funding for child care.
Lawsuit alleges dairy co-op is depressing milk prices, hurting Vermont farmers
A new lawsuit filed in Vermont’s federal court alleges that one of the country's largest dairy cooperatives has artificially lowered milk prices for the region’s farmers. The class-action suit says that Dairy Farmers of America, or DFA, has been “empire-building,” buying out other independent milk cooperatives, processors and haulers in the Northeast. Examples include the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery and its trucking service, McDermott's, which became fully-owned subsidiaries of DFA in 2019.
In Tuesday’s CT treasurer primary, three Democrats square off
State government finances have been shaped for decades by a legacy of massive public-sector pension debt that dates back to the late 1930s, a challenge expected to continue well into the 2040s. And with incumbent state Treasurer Shawn Wooden not seeking reelection, three Democrats will square off in a primary...
Texas jury hears testimony on wealth of Alex Jones and his companies
An expert witness for the families suing Alex Jones testified in a Texas courtroom Friday that the conspiracy theorist and his main companies are jointly worth between $135 million and $270 million. “He didn’t ride a wave. He created the wave,” Bernard Francis Pettingill, Jr. told jurors in Austin. “He...
A carbon dioxide shortage is impacting Massachusetts craft beer production
Oxygen is beer’s enemy. Carbon dioxide is its protector. Brewers rely on CO2 to keep oxidation from ruining batches of beer. But a growing shortage of this critical gas is beginning to impact production at some Massachusetts craft breweries. Many U.S. breweries have struggled to find CO2 because of...
New guidance prepares Connecticut school districts to stay healthy ahead of the fall
Connecticut public health officials have announced their back-to-school guidance to keep staff and students safe from COVID-19 during the upcoming academic year. The emphasis of the guidance is to reduce learning disruptions by making sure all students and teachers are fully vaccinated, said Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner. That’s possible now that all school-aged children are eligible for the vaccine.
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Text messages and psychiatric records: Phone dump is one more problem for Jones defense
A Texas attorney for parents of a child shot and killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting asked that question to Infowars host Alex Jones as he testified in one of his defamation trials. It was a dramatic moment Wednesday as attorney Mark Bankston told Jones that he had...
Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus
Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down...
Idaho faces state and federal lawsuits over abortion law
Yesterday, for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against a state over its abortion ban. This was in Idaho. Separately, Idaho's Supreme Court heard arguments today against the ban - arguments that were filed by abortion rights advocates earlier this year.
CT election laws upheld after judge nixes Muad Hrezi’s challenge
A Superior Court judge has rejected a constitutional challenge of Connecticut’s election laws and denied an effort by Muad Hrezi to qualify for a Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. John B. Larson in the 1st District of Hartford and its suburbs. In a decision filed Tuesday, Judge Cesar A....
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
