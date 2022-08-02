Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
TODAY.com
10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
10 books to add to your reading list in August
Bethanne Patrick's August highlights include fiction from Mohsin Hamid and Marianne Wiggins, a sequel to "Dopesick" and a revisionist feminist history.
YOGA・
Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84
Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Lady Chatterley's Lover Case Dealt a Blow to U.S. Book Censors
The English novelist D.H. Lawrence published Lady Chatterley's Lover privately in 1928. The book was declared obscene in the United States in 1929, and agents from the Post Office and the U.S. Customs Service began seizing any copies they encountered. That same year, the Boston bookseller James A. DeLacey was fined and jailed for four months under Massachusetts' obscenity statutes for selling five copies.
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in July
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they’ve been reading recently. This month, recommendations include excellent nonfiction about migration, immersive romance novels and a sharp account of the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us what you’ve been reading in the comments. Hannah Giorgis, writer.
Horror author Stephen King says writers hurt by book publishing mergers
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Horror author Stephen King said writers will have fewer places to shop their books if Penguin Random House is allowed to merge with Simon & Schuster, in testimony on Tuesday in a trial to determine if the deal may go forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parent Slammed for Branding Sixth Grade Teacher 'Dumb' Over Book Assignment
The parent bemoaned that their daughter could not do a book report on the violent "Watchmen" graphic novel.
CBS News
Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial
Bestselling author Stephen King gingerly stepped up to the witness stand Tuesday in a federal antitrust trial. Tracing his own history, he laid out a portrait of a publishing industry that has become increasingly concentrated over the years while richly rewarding his creative endeavors.
Librarian is sharing the treasure trove of items she's discovered in returned books
Who knew books could be filled with such sweet trinkets?
How The Sandman Author Neil Gaiman Drew Inspiration From His Nightmares
The prolific author of the comics behind Netflix's 'The Sandman' on the enduring appeal of fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
MSNBC
Kid reporter who inspired Apple TV+ series opens up about mental health, moving on
High-school sophomore Hilde Lysiak has already had the kind of journalism career many reporters only dream about. By the time she was 4, she was going on stake-out assignments in New York City with her father, then a reporter for the New York Daily News. At 7, when the family...
Elle
The book that:
I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
‘The Thing Westerns Always Got Wrong Was Our Humor’: Sterlin Harjo on the Return of ‘Reservation Dogs’
Click here to read the full article. The fourth episode of the new season of Reservation Dogs would seem extraordinary, if only it weren’t for all the other incredible episodes of Reservation Dogs. The FX comedy (which streams exclusively on Hulu) follows a quartet of Native teens — would-be group leader Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), actual group leader Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), the taciturn Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and the agreeable Cheese (Lane Factor) — hanging around their reservation in rural Oklahoma while dreaming of escaping to a more glamorous life in California. The first season of the series, created by Sterlin...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0