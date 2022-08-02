Justin Thomas returns to Louisville to guide the next generation, reminisce on his past

Read on www.wdrb.com
Takeaways From Louisville Football's Media Day
A look at the more significant takeaways from the Cardinals' 2022 Media Day.
wdrb.com
The wait goes on: NCAA announces no action on reclassification for Bellarmine, others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA’s board of directors announced no action on proposed changes to its reclassification process after a meeting on Wednesday, meaning that the wait continues for Bellarmine University and other schools hoping for a possible rule change that could make them immediately eligible for NCAA championship competition.
wdrb.com
'Lucky For Life' lottery ticket sold in Louisville worth $25K a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville has won the second place prize in the Kentucky Lottery's "Lucky For Life" drawing. Lottery officials said in a release that the ticket that was sold in Louisville for Thursday night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball -- winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
wdrb.com
Former U of L coach Chris Mack's Prospect home sells for less than asking price
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack's Louisville home now has a new owner. The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home reportedly sold for more than $3.5 million last month. The home was listed on Zillow for for $3,950,000 by Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty back in April.
styleblueprint.com
THIS Is Louisville’s Best Lobster Roll: Longshot Lobsta
For nearly a decade, Phillip Goldsborough’s food truck, Longshot Lobsta, has been Derby City’s only mobile lobster eatery. Rumor has it that some competition might be coming soon, but Phillip is undeterred. “It’s a good market — maybe they’ll buy me out with an offer I can’t refuse,” he says with a laugh.
salemleader.com
Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
wdrb.com
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following. counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,. Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,. Anderson, Bourbon,...
Supermarket News
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
voice-tribune.com
The Galt House August 2022
Providing inventive dining concepts for the best of Southern hospitality. As summertime in Louisville reaches its peak, locals are invited to sit back and enjoy a hand-crafted beverage from Swizzle Dinner and Drinks at The Galt House Hotel. Guests can fully immerse themselves in the southern retro-style supper club while enjoying the panoramic views of downtown from the 25th floor of the hotel.
wdrb.com
Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
wdrb.com
Thousands of unique vehicles will be on display for the 53rd Annual Street Rod Nationals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals rolled in to Louisville. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the classic cars at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the 28th time the show has been held in Louisville. The gathering features between 10,000 and 15,000 vintage...
