Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food

Read on hot975fm.com
Related
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
KFYR-TV
Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
gspublishing.net
Henke joins JMHCC as provider
With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFYR-TV
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
travelwithsara.com
Fun Things To Do In Beautiful Bismarck, North Dakota
When you hear the words Bismarck, North Dakota, what comes to mind? You may think that North Dakota is boring, which is far from the truth. The truth is that there are numerous fun things to do in Bismarck, North Dakota. If you are one of many people that need to visit North Dakota to conquer all 50 states, a visit to Bismarck can help you obtain that goal. I was recently a guest of the tourism office in Bismarck, and we found several fun things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do in Bismarck, and I hope you will plan a visit to North Dakota’s Capital City.
Monster Truck Spectacular at Dacotah Speedway
However, you can still purchase tickets for both Friday and Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
KFYR-TV
11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mandan Rural Fire Department Celebrating 60 Years
I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.
The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You
This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
KNOX News Radio
Limited new info in Isaak death
Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information regarding circumstances surrounding the recent death by suicide of 48-year-old Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company...
What Happened? Multiple Nutrition Shops Have Quietly Closed In Bismarck
Something looked different when I drove by the Rebuild Nutrition shop off of South Washington (625 S. Washington). The shop's sign is down, and if you look closely, you can see a new name written in window-chalk. It reads "Feelz Good Nutrition." While I was able to find a "Feel...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0