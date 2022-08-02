ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food

By Bromo
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
DICKINSON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?

One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
BISMARCK, ND
gspublishing.net

Henke joins JMHCC as provider

With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!

AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bollinger
KFYR-TV

Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect

Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
BISMARCK, ND
travelwithsara.com

Fun Things To Do In Beautiful Bismarck, North Dakota

When you hear the words Bismarck, North Dakota, what comes to mind? You may think that North Dakota is boring, which is far from the truth. The truth is that there are numerous fun things to do in Bismarck, North Dakota. If you are one of many people that need to visit North Dakota to conquer all 50 states, a visit to Bismarck can help you obtain that goal. I was recently a guest of the tourism office in Bismarck, and we found several fun things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do in Bismarck, and I hope you will plan a visit to North Dakota’s Capital City.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Food Banks#Charity#Farmers Union Insurance
Hot 97-5

Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners

These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Hot 97-5

Mandan Rural Fire Department Celebrating 60 Years

I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You

This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
MANDAN, ND
KNOX News Radio

Limited new info in Isaak death

Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information regarding circumstances surrounding the recent death by suicide of 48-year-old Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy