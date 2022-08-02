Read on www.travelmole.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
Thunderstorms and subsequent flooding in the Orlando area have put a damper on summer vacations.
China cuts ties with US on climate and military issues after firing missiles over Taiwan – live news
US, Australia and Japan call for China to cease military drills around Taiwan; Beijing’s suspension of climate talks with US ‘punishes the world’, says John Kerry
Comments / 0