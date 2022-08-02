ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Jared Kortsen Hired as WVU Basketball Video Coordinator

West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that they’re hiring Jared Kortsen as the new video coordinator for the program. Kortsen has spent the past the past three seasons as a graduate manager. Kortsen replaces Ryan McIntyre, who served the role since July 2019. “Thank you for the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League

It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Rising WPIAL Star Alier Maluk Breaks Down Pitt Visit

On Tuesday, one of the top young players in Western Pennsylvania, Alier Maluk, took an unofficial visit to Pitt. “It was great,” Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I got to see the whole facility and the super nice upstairs area. Super dope.”. Pitt assistant Jason Capel led Maluk...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 6 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

The WVU men’s soccer team placed No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll. The ranking is the highest in program history. This ranking comes after the team went 12-3-6 last season and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. They finished with the No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll, their highest finish in program history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

West Virginia’s women’s basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. This will be the first set of games in new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. “Our young ladies have been working hard on and off the court throughout the course of this summer,” Plitzuweit said. “Now,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
DALLAS, WV
wajr.com

Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV

