Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back
Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.
OPINION: Most West Virginia Players Can’t Really Understand the Importance of Beating Pitt
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s difficult to even imagine this, but if West Virginia travels to Pittsburgh on September 1st and does anything other than beat the hell out of Pitt, it’s going to be truly devastating for the West Virginia football program and the state as a whole.
2025 PF Alier Maluk Earns Offer From WVU, Will Visit Campus on Aug. 20
Just hours after a visit to Pitt, top 2025 prospect Alier Maluk received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday evening. Maluk also will visit WVU for an unofficial visit on Aug. 20, he told George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. “Aug. 20 is my date,” he said. “Looking forward...
Jared Kortsen Hired as WVU Basketball Video Coordinator
West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that they’re hiring Jared Kortsen as the new video coordinator for the program. Kortsen has spent the past the past three seasons as a graduate manager. Kortsen replaces Ryan McIntyre, who served the role since July 2019. “Thank you for the...
Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League
It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
Rising WPIAL Star Alier Maluk Breaks Down Pitt Visit
On Tuesday, one of the top young players in Western Pennsylvania, Alier Maluk, took an unofficial visit to Pitt. “It was great,” Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I got to see the whole facility and the super nice upstairs area. Super dope.”. Pitt assistant Jason Capel led Maluk...
WVU Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 6 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll
The WVU men’s soccer team placed No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll. The ranking is the highest in program history. This ranking comes after the team went 12-3-6 last season and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. They finished with the No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll, their highest finish in program history.
WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
West Virginia’s women’s basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. This will be the first set of games in new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. “Our young ladies have been working hard on and off the court throughout the course of this summer,” Plitzuweit said. “Now,...
One of Salem's, former WVIAC's Top Football Players and Pittsburgh Steeler, Jack Deloplaine, Passes at 68
Jack Deloplaine, a member of the Salem University Athletic Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest football player in the school's history, has passed away at the age of 68. Nicknamed "Hydroplane," the 1988 Hall of Fame inductee of the now defunct football program, recently celebrated his 68th birthday in April, according to Steelersnow.com.
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Protect Morgantown: Big Daddy Guns challenge ‘not a game we’re willing to play’
MORGANTOWN — “It's not a game we find cute or clever, nor is it a game we’re willing to play.” That’s how Protect Morgantown organizer Jodi Hollingshead responded Thursday morni. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
