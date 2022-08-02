It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.

