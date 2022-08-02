ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County Resident Among 17 Men Arrested For Child Luring With Help From YouTubers

By Jon Craig, Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Predator Catchers PA confront a man at an Atlantic City hotel. Video Credit: Predator Catchers PA

A total of 17 men, including one from Fairfield County, have been arrested for allegedly luring children in Atlantic City, New Jersey in a case involving an assist from concerned citizens who bust child predators online.

The citizens were identified by BreakingAC as MrWEB and Predator Catcher PA. MrWEB recently posted a video called "JUSTICE- Thank You Atlantic County Police, Prosecutors, & Shafiq - 26 In 2 Weeks." It appears to be a montage of them confronting alleged predators.

The YouTubers routinely record themselves meeting up with individuals who thought they'd been chatting with a minor online, then post or livestream it.

The duo provided officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information shared between them and the suspects. The following individuals have been arrested:

  • Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford
  • Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, NY
  • Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, NY
  • Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon, NJ.
  • Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City.
  • Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City.
  • Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City.
  • Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, AL.
  • Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City, NJ
  • Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal, NY.
  • Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, PA.
  • Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City.
  • Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, FL.
  • Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, PA.
  • Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, SC.
  • Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway, NJ.
  • Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn

All of the arrested individuals were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility with the exception of Yee, who was issued a summons pending a future court date. The public is reminded that charges are mere allegations and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Comments / 1

AP_001903.810629323ab647c88d92cb802f4f27e1.1542
2d ago

So riddle me this the law can play private 👁 with drug dealers and tax preparers but the real criminals……nah just leave them for the YouTubers?!

Reply
2
Daily Voice

