Read on www.mlb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Shohei Ohtani: ‘Remaining Motivated’ Is Hard Amid Angels Struggles
As the Angels spiral out of playoff contention, one of their stars is finding it hard to press forward.
MLB
Hottest pitching prospects in each system
If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Syndergaard debuts with rain-shortened win
PHILADELPHIA -- Noah Syndergaard felt the hairs stand up on the back of his neck. Dan Baker announced his name over the public address system Thursday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans roared. They are excited about their team as it enters the season’s final two months. The Phillies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Judge's final home run total for 2022 will be ...
Aaron Judge didn’t hit a home run on Wednesday against Seattle, though it wasn’t because the Mariners did anything particularly notable to keep him in the park. No, the reason Judge didn’t add to his ever-increasing total was because of just about the only thing that can reliably keep him from doing damage in what’s shaping up to be a historic season: The Yankees, on a hot day in New York, in their last home game before a three-city road trip through St. Louis, Seattle, and Boston, chose to give him the day off.
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
Deadline, roster adds prompt Red Sox to release Bradley
KANSAS CITY -- The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday as the club plans its course for what Boston hopes will be a robust final two months of the regular season. "It was the roster configuration," manager Alex Cora said. With Trade Deadline acquisitions and players coming...
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Contreras finding peace of mind with Deadline in rear-view
ST. LOUIS -- Marcus Stroman has already seen a difference in the demeanor of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras now that the Trade Deadline is behind him. The pitcher said it was noticeable in a chat they had before Thursday's doubleheader. "He just said he feels like he can take a...
MLB
Braves trade for Iglesias to bolster 'pen
ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was late for Tuesday's press conference to announce Austin Riley’s contract extension. He was busy acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. “Iglesias was someone we’ve had our eye on and...
MLB
Vaccinated Merrifield 'excited' to be a Blue Jay
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Blue Jays brought in Whit Merrifield's speed and versatility to give their depth a shot in the arm, which will be easier now that he has one in his. Soon after joining his new club prior to Thursday's 9-3 win against the Twins, Merrifield said that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to enter Canada following this road trip.
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles
MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
MLB
Mets drop hammer as Díaz gets 6-out save vs. Braves
NEW YORK -- As the Mets’ closer, Edwin Díaz typically pitches the ninth. So when the bullpen gate swung open after the seventh inning Thursday and Díaz came striding through it, the Citi Field videoboard was still running a hat shuffle game. Lacking his typical entrance music -- the popular “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet -- Díaz began humming the tune in his head. He tried to jog in rhythm with the beat.
MLB
Hayes' 'unbelievable' DP fuels wild walk-off
PITTSBURGH -- Michael Chavis stepped to the plate with one goal in mind: help plate the winning run. In a sense, he did just that. Just not in the way he expected. With Chavis standing in the batter’s box, Bryan Reynolds scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Matt Bush’s wild pitch in the dirt. Reynolds crossed the plate without having to hustle all that hard. The Pirates, with a 5-4 walk-off win, had swept the Brewers, and Chavis, trying to figure out the appropriate way to celebrate, tossed his helmet in the air and stretched his arms out toward the sky.
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
MLB
'Thankful' Hosmer soaks in Kauffman homecoming
KANSAS CITY -- As he circled around Kansas City in the plane that was delivering him as a member of the Red Sox, Eric Hosmer couldn’t help but feel he was in a time machine, going back to the city that first made him a ballplayer. For the first...
MLB
Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll
When you're doing the things Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are doing, it's easy to see why the two sluggers are atop our MVP poll for the third consecutive survey. Judge's prodigious power display over the past three weeks for the Yankees and Goldschmidt's continued excellence at the plate for the Cardinals made them overwhelming favorites in our balloting. Most of the other names in the top five in each league are familiar from our last vote, but there has been some shifting in the rankings.
MLB
Managing knee pain, Miggy to reduce workload
DETROIT -- A storybook career that was scripted to end in 2023 with a grand farewell tour across MLB now has many wondering if it might come to a close this season, as the Tigers are actively taking steps to reduce Miguel Cabrera’s workload. Cabrera recently admitted that the...
MLB
Cole outdone by Yanks' rumored Deadline target
NEW YORK -- On Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was a distinct sense of “what could have been” in the air. Less than 24 hours after MLB’s Trade Deadline passed, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and recent Mariners acquisition Luis Castillo toed the rubber in a matchup of two of the most dominant starters in the Majors. For weeks, it was rumored that the two could become teammates, making up a devastating 1-2 tandem that could have carried the Yanks well into October.
Comments / 0