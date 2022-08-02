Read on www.twinkietown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Minneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam. Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first...
Sandy Alcantara dominates, throws complete game shutout as Marlins beat Reds
Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
FOX Sports
Angels play the Athletics in series rubber match
Oakland Athletics (40-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-60, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Janson Junk (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8...
Comments / 0