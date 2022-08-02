Read on shepherdexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Honoring the Legacy of Vel R. Phillips
Beyond working as a politician and activist, Vel R. Phillips broke glass ceilings for women and African Americans throughout Wisconsin. Her legacy is one that should certainly be preserved, and a new initiative is underway to not only do that, but also to continue representing her values with a new endowment fund.
shepherdexpress.com
Vivent Health Opens New Clinic in Downtown Area
With an increasing demand for comprehensive healthcare services, Vivent Health is relocating to expand its clinic. The new location will allow for a 33% expansion, which will allow for an additional 1,000 patients. Essential healthcare services will be more accessible to Milwaukee residents who need them, and Vivent Health aims to create a safe, multipurpose, and destigmatized place where everyone feels welcome to get the care they need.
shepherdexpress.com
Mariana Rodriguez Built a Space for Latinas to Thrive
“I think about my 20-plus years advocating for the safety and empowerment for women, and healthcare has always been core to everything we do,” says Mariana Rodriguez, director of the Latina Resource Center at United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS). “When women have resources and when they have options, they’re safer.”
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: August 4-10, 2022
The Wisconsin State Fair, Black Arts Fest MKE, Puerto Rican Family Festival, Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, music from Brandi Carlile with SistaStrings, Charlie Crockett, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, August 4-14 Wisconsin State Fair Returns. The Wisconsin State Fair debuted in Janesville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Abstract Painter-Sculptor Pamela Anderson
Anderson is well-known in Milwaukee and beyond. Her work appears simple, yet with abstract art, there is a method and process to creating it. Each individual “sees” something different or is affected by it in their own way. We talked about her art process, how her art career began, and where she sees herself in coming years. Also, why she chooses to stay in Milwaukee and where she sees the city going in the future.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Irish Fest Brings Music, Culture and Fun to the Lakefront
The city of festivals is in full swing this summer, and one of the largest is right around the corner. Milwaukee Irish Fest is returning to the Henry Maier Festival Park from August 18-21 for its 41st celebration of music and culture. To add to the anticipation, they’re giving a sneak peek of what you can expect at the festival, including some of the confirmed entertainment acts and ways to get discounted and free admission.
shepherdexpress.com
Ethereal Gold Dispensary Opens Physical Location in Waukesha
After launching online this past April—on 4/20 Day—Ethereal Gold Dispensary now has a physical location at 237 Harrison Ave., in Waukesha. The Fuchs, the family behind the hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary, is dedicated to in-depth vetting of the products. They are ardent supporters of those that had been adversely affected by the war on drugs.
shepherdexpress.com
Rooms with A View
When Todd Richards and I decided to purchase a home, landscaping was the last thing on our minds. We were young and living it up in a spacious apartment a few blocks from Cathedral Square. Adulting came calling, however, and soon we wanted dogs, a yard and all the Martha-Stewart-inspired charm we could muster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
shepherdexpress.com
Sprecher Brewery and ‘The World’s Largest Root Beer Float Festival’
Randy Sprecher was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and stationed in Augsburg, Germany. He fell in love with German beer and, as necessity is the mother of invention, started brewing German style beer when he mustered out and returned to California in 1972. The die was cast. He then studied fermentation science at UC-Davis. California didn’t appear to be interested in microbreweries so he secured a post as supervisor of brewing operations at Pabst’s Milwaukee brewery.
shepherdexpress.com
What to See, Hear and (Most of All) Eat at this Year’s State Fair
The 11-day long Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, is a quintessential slice of Wisconsin leisure and culture and a beloved summer tradition. “What’s special about the State Fair is that there is something for everyone,” said Tess Kerksen, the public relations manager for Wisconsin State Fair Park. “The Wisconsin State Fair features dozens of free music stages, thrilling attractions, incredible agriculture, and amazing eats—all bringing people from our great state together to celebrate.”
shepherdexpress.com
Earl Arms, Host of PBS Black Nouveau
Not long ago, I met Earl Arms, Host of the PBS television show Black Nouveau, at the Sherman Phoenix hangout in the heart of the central city. With movie star looks, Earl wore dark shades over a gray suit and a hip black fashion shirt. He is 35, but he could pass for ten years younger. We went inside, and a grinning woman stood up to hug him. She said,“I taught Earl Arms when he was in high school. He was always a great student and now he’s done well. I am so proud of him.” She was Shahanna McKinney Baldon, a teacher at Marshall High School. Earl and I moved into another room, found a quiet table and began our conversation.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,150 New Cases, No Deaths
No new deaths recorded, 1 total added to state system. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,150 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,709 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,164 new cases, and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s Leo Lasseaux Releases ‘Waves Recoiling’
While the throes of the pandemic derailed most people’s plans, it was no deterrent for one Milwaukee band. “We really wanted to see how far we could push it,” says Kevin Schab, guitarist and vocalist for Leo Lasseaux. “With COVID going around we were already quarantining and isolating ourselves, so we didn’t see location as being an obstacle. We looked internationally to put the finishing touches on our album.”
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to John Mulaney at Fiserv Forum!
John Mulaney's "From Scratch" tour is headed to Milwaukee on August 20, and you can win a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of the Shepherd Express! Enter to win using the form below before Monday, August 8. Find out more about the show here.
shepherdexpress.com
Chuck’s is the Place to Be
You can easily miss Chuck’s Place (406 N. Main St., Thiensville) when driving by. But, likely you’re a regular here at this Thiensville staple. The front of shop gives you diner vibes while the back seating and patio makes you feel like you’re somewhere up north. The...
shepherdexpress.com
40th Anniversary: Sports - County Stadium Vs. American Family Field
June 22, 1975 was literally a watershed moment in the history of Milwaukee County Stadium. That evening, during Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon tour, an unforeseen rainstorm halted the show four times. Dubbed a “metaphysical event” by one publication, near the show’s end, the rain clouds parted to reveal a clear waxing moon.
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: August 3, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Folk pop/”dreamgaze” band LoBi LoBianco are out with their debut EP on St. Northgate Recordings. These atmospheric emo tunes channel the angst while taking breaths when needed. While the first four tunes have a somber attitude, things end on a hopeful note with the triumphant “In the Time That I Have Left.” LoBi LoBianco are moody yet succinct with Spanish Shame. (Ben Slowey)
shepherdexpress.com
“For You I Can” by Dan Lepien
On his way to issuing, or so one hopes, a full album, Milwaukee country singer Dan Lepien drops another single to demonstrate his increasing artistic maturity and readiness for a national spotlight. With a rich, yet understated, fiddle backdrop and Lepien’s fulsome vocal twang, “Can” offers the kind of plainspoken virtues and verities that once made downtempo singles from cowboy-hatted heroes such as Alan Jackson and Clay Walker such highlights between boot-scootin’ party-starters on ‘90s radio.
shepherdexpress.com
Tolkien Exhibit Brings Middle-Earth to Marquette University
J. R. R. Tolkien "Glórund sets forth to seek Túrin" 1927. No one was more astonished by J.R.R. Tolkien’s popularity than Tolkien himself—except perhaps for his contemporaries, Edmund Wilson and other highbrow critics, who condemned him and all literature that stood apart from modernism. Tolkien’s major work, The Hobbit (1937) and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (1954-1955), were published to slight acclaim and gained readers slowly by word of mouth. During the 1960s his realm of imagination, Middle-earth, was embraced by the counterculture. Since then, Tolkien’s popularity has only grown, even before Peter Jackson’s movie adaptations, along with academic appreciation.
Comments / 0