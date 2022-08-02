Not long ago, I met Earl Arms, Host of the PBS television show Black Nouveau, at the Sherman Phoenix hangout in the heart of the central city. With movie star looks, Earl wore dark shades over a gray suit and a hip black fashion shirt. He is 35, but he could pass for ten years younger. We went inside, and a grinning woman stood up to hug him. She said,“I taught Earl Arms when he was in high school. He was always a great student and now he’s done well. I am so proud of him.” She was Shahanna McKinney Baldon, a teacher at Marshall High School. Earl and I moved into another room, found a quiet table and began our conversation.

