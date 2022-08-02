Sirvydis, 22, is 6-foot-8 and was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Pistons shortly after that. He appeared in 20 games with the Pistons in 2020-21, and three last season. He has also spent time with the Motor City Cruise of the G League, and played for the Pelicans’ summer team last month.

