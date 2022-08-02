EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PHAT

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Apyx Medical Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Apyx Medical Corporation ("Apyx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APYX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
10 bankers poised to rake in hundreds of millions in fees when private equity giants start buying beaten down companies at bargain-basement prices
Private equity firms have $2.5 trillion to spend. Here are the bankers — from Goldman to Citi — they will call when the next wave of buyouts begins.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pieris Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $413 thousand from the same...
Motley Fool
Thoma Bravo Agrees to Acquire Ping Identity in $2.8 Billion Take-Private Bid
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investors Wanted Uber To Be Profitable - It's Close, And Lyft Is Along For The Ride
Back in May, ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER delivered its first-quarter 2022 earnings report. Back then, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi declared that the business would reduce spending in order to concentrate on getting leaner in order to address the "seismic change" in investor attitude. “After earnings, I spent several...
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BCRX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IAS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
via.news
Arbor Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Suncor Energy (SU) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn
As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Looking Into Eli Lilly's Recent Short Interest
Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) short percent of float has risen 11.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.46 million shares sold short, which is 0.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket
Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MRVI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Comments / 0