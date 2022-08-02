EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PHAT

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO