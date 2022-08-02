ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
Bisman Rental Group Implies People Need To Get A Job

Bismarck Mandan Rentals, a property management company, made an interesting post on Facebook yesterday. They announced they would no longer be accepting new applications for ND Rent Help . It's my understanding that this does not affect those currently receiving Rent Help. Jobs Are Out There. In the post, they...
Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
Welcome To Bismarck- Where Neighbors Look After Each Other

There was no way I was NOT going to miss this post this morning. If you live here in Bismarck/Mandan I am hoping the same thing happened to you. Just about 48 minutes ago yet another textbook example of what living in this State is all about, specifically in our city. My daily ritual is to hop on board the computer and take my mouse for a ride - checking out the news, and my Facebook page, which eventually leads me to the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page. I saw this photo almost right away...
MN Venue Canceled Chappelle – Would He Get The Same In Bismarck?

I saw the headlines early this morning, and of course, my first thought was how would he do here in Bismarck?. Making a living being a comedian has got to be one of the toughest jobs in the world. Think about it for a second, the blanket fact is you can't make everyone laugh. Every audience is going to be different. Some people may have an illusion that they can just go out there and kill it, looks easy when you watch an accomplished performer command the stage. However, what you don't see are the hours, days, months, heck years they spend practicing their material. With social media so prevalent, streaming networks like Netflix can pick up one of your stand-up shows and make you a superstar, but it can also bring major controversy, just ask Dave Chappelle.
Upcoming Bismarck Road Construction That May Ruin Your Day

River Road road work is to start Tuesday. Road construction is a part of life. Sometimes it's just an irritating delay but in the case of this first construction project, you could put a serious dent in your day. So like the boy scouts I'm here to help you be prepared. The unique aspect of almost any construction project down on River Road is that there's really never a detour. By the time you see the cones, you've come too far.
Storm Brings Impressive Rainfall Totals For Parts of BisMan

According to the National Weather Service, there was only a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms yesterday for Bismarck Mandan. As it turned out, it should have probably been the other way around at 80%, as most of us in the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas saw not only rain but damaging hail as well.
