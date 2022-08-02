Nationals star Juan Soto heads to the Padres in a blockbuster deal

Read on www.gpb.org
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
NBC Sports
How Juan Soto fared in his Padres debut
Juan Soto got the most attention in his first game as a San Diego Padre on Wednesday night, but it was another brand new Padre who got the biggest hit. After walking in his first at-bat in San Diego, Soto came in to score on a bases-loaded walk three batters later.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto
When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
US News and World Report
Juan Soto Promises to Bring 'Good Vibes,' Winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come.
NBC Sports
Webb has great response to Soto's warning to NL pitchers
Giants pitcher Logan Webb had a simple response to Juan Soto's warning to the rest of the NL when the San Diego Padres lineup is fully healthy. "It's going to be really exciting, it's going to be really tough to go through," Soto said in his introductory press conference. He then wished good luck to the rest of the NL pitchers.
