Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

Kari Lake, news anchor turned election denier, is Arizona GOP nominee for governor
PHOENIX — Two days after polls closed in Arizona, The Associated Press called the Republican primary for governor for former local news anchor Kari Lake, an election-denying new convert to Republican causes. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate bested a field of GOP hopefuls, but the only other real...
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona Democratic primary for governor. GOP race too close to call
PHOENIX — While Katie Hobbs handily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona, a head-to-head race between political newcomers Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson is too close to call. The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Hobbs almost immediately after the first round of results were...
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg...
Political Rewind: Confusion over 'fetal personhood' bill and whether Warnock and Walker will debate
Maya T. Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, government reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor in chief, The Current. Chuck Williams, @chuckwilliams, reporter, WRBL-TV, Columbus. The breakdown. 1. Georgia's recent abortion legislation granted personhood to embryos and fetuses. State institutions are trying to catch...
There's a spotlight on the primary for AG in Arizona because of abortion
PHOENIX — There is a lot of confusion around what is legal in Arizona when it comes to abortion after Roe v. Wade. Arizona has an abortion law dating back to the 1800s, decades before it became a state. A debate around that law has moved the race for state attorney general into the spotlight.
How the 2022 midterms strategy could change after the Kansas abortion vote
On Tuesday, voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have opened the door to significant abortion restrictions in the state. It was the first political test of voters' appetite for state abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The decisive vote against...
Confusion roiled Michigan for days as abortion rights changed hour to hour
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Dr. Audrey Lance, an OB-GYN at Northland Family Planning Centers in Metro Detroit, got to work Monday morning, abortion was legal in the state of Michigan. By noon, it wasn't. Then by 5 p.m., it was legal again, with at least some certainty it...
Former state senator appointed to Statewide Business Court bench
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has named former state Sen. Bill Hamrick to serve as Georgia’s sole Statewide Business Court judge. Hamrick, a Republican from Carrollton, was elected to the state Senate in 2000 and served until 2012, when then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Superior Court bench in the Coweta Circuit.
Abortion rights supporters and opponents look for lessons from the Kansas vote
On Tuesday night as results rolled in for Kansas's consequential vote on abortion rights, advocates on both sides of the abortion debate were watching closely, looking for lessons as they prepare for similar votes on abortion rights measures this fall. The results in Kansas — the nation's first statewide vote...
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness after criminalization bill stalled
A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate Study Committee on...
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, voters in Nashville won't see their congressman's name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to sit out the race after redistricting when GOP lawmakers in the state redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat, like him.
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia's statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power, ordering the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, if it stands, would mean that...
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
GPB evening headlines for August 4, 2022
Democrats in the US Senate are cheering yesterday's announcement of a deal among them on massive spending bill. Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams is unveiling a plan to boost teacher pay and recruitment if elected. As Georgia students return to class, some are having a hard time getting to...
It's the most important part of addiction recovery — and often the most difficult to access
Residents in rural South Georgia are adamantly fighting a zoning request — a faith-based nonprofit called Redeemed Living wants to build cabins for men in addiction recovery on 23 acres of local farmland. But the neighbors don’t want them living next door. The goal, according to Redeemed Living,...
Georgia loggerhead sea turtle nest numbers reach record high
Mark Dodd speaks about some of the ways he and others worked to recover the loggerhead sea turtle population in Georgia. The number of loggerhead sea turtle nests on Georgia’s beaches hit an all-time record this week. The previous record, from 2019, was 3,950 nests. Researchers have found more...
Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is charged with bribery
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, the latest hit to an island with a long history of corruption that brought fresh political upheaval to the U.S. territory. Vázquez is...
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, Mass., a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. "Xylazine?" he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. "Tell me more." A street-outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what's becoming a routine warning. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer....
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents
InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
