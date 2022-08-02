An Idaho abortion law draws a Justice Department lawsuit

Read on www.gpb.org
Slate
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
AOL Corp
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
Is a D&C considered an abortion?
Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Kansas rejects Amendment 2, which would have eliminated a right to abortion from the state constitution
Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have weakened the right to abortion under the state Constitution, a major defeat for anti-abortion activists in the post-Roe era. See results for Kansas congressional and state primaries here. The amendment and the stakes:. Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a measure which, if passed,...
Docs dispute AG’s claim that Ohio law allows 10-year-olds to get abortions
A defiant Dave Yost on Wednesday told News 5 in Cleveland “I never apologize for speaking the truth” when asked if he should apologize for an interview he did on Fox News a night earlier. That was when he raised doubts with host Jesse Watters that a 10-year-old...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’
MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable. Wednesday, lawyers for a doctor, a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate and the state government went before the Idaho’s state Supreme Court for arguments over whether a series of bans can be enforced this month. Even if the advocates prevail, state lawmakers could adopt new bans. The legal and political landscape has shifted almost daily since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to determine whether abortion should be allowed. Abortion rights groups had perhaps their biggest victory since the June 24 ruling on Tuesday, when Kansas voters decisively defeated an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban. The conservative state was the first in the nation to have a ballot question on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
bloomberglaw.com
Biden Hails ‘Powerful’ Kansas Vote on Abortion, Signs New Order
President Joe Biden predicted the threat to abortion rights would drive people to the polls in the November midterm elections after Kansas voters rejected an effort to strip abortion protections in the state constitution. Speaking before signing an executive order on abortion access, Biden called the Kansas vote a “decisive...
Opinion: The coming state-federal showdown over abortion
The federal law requires abortion in some emergency situations where the Texas law would label it a crime, write Mary Ziegler and Elizabeth Sepper. The stage is set for a showdown between the federal government and the states. At stake is the idea that abortion can be medically necessary health care.
How the anti-abortion amendment was defeated in Kansas
In a reliably conservative state, a state where then-President Donald Trump won in 2020 by 15 points over Joe Biden, an amendment that would deny women the right to an abortion under the state constitution was soundly defeated on Tuesday, delivering a striking victory to supporters of abortion access. The...
