Trial date set for Hawaii couple accused of acting as Russian spies, using dead babies’ names

For the much of the past year, Civil Beat has been in the middle of a messy divorce and child custody battle. A story about the concerns of one man over how the military handles family abuse complaints turned into something we’d never imagined — defending our reporter from the disgruntled dad’s efforts to force him to testify and turn over his reporting notes, emails and text messages, even information on conversations with editors.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO