Read on supertalk1270.com
Related
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
Mandan Rural Fire Department Celebrating 60 Years
I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.
The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You
This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Sandbur Season In BisMan, Here’s How To Win The War
Sandburs truly are a weed from the depths of hell. The spikes they produce make stepping on a Lego in the middle of the night seem like nothing. Sandburs cling to your shoelaces, shoes, socks, pants, or just about anything on your body. If you happen to step on one of these with a barefoot, look out, nothing like 4,5,6 razor sharp needles going into your foot. Sandburs are a big problem for some people in Bismarck, Mandan & Lincoln with sandy soil.
BisMan “PLEASE Do What You Can To Save A Dog’s Life”
It's more imperative now that we all rally around and do something. This is the news that I have always dreaded hearing, the kind that tears your heart out and it's impossible to think about anything else. Brace yourself when you read this and take a second to see what you can possibly do. Here is what Rebecca Ferderer posted on Bis/ Man Online Garage Sale- Bismarck/ Mandan area today:
Puppy Abandoned, Gunned Down And Left In Ditch In Bismarck
This is one of those truly sad stories that I hate even writing. I saw a post on the "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue" Facebook page telling a story about a dog named Lily. The post now has over 1,300 likes and hundreds of shares. Lily & Rocky The Dogs. It's...
There’s A Christmas Celebration Happening Right Now In Bismarck
It happens every year... Many businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area celebrate Christmas in July, but there's one event that's pretty unique and it's happening today. The Raging Rivers waterpark is having its Christmas in July event today from 12 to 8pm. I've actually been to this event a couple summers ago and as a grown adult, at a children's waterpark, I have to admit, it's pretty fun. That said, it is a bit strange to hear Christmas music playing while getting a sunburn. It's a sort of Twilight Zone situation. My brain and internal clock starts to trip out a bit, but hey, I'm no hater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Specialty Dessert Shop Opening In North Bismarck
North Bismarck will have a new dessert stop very soon. Nothing "Bundt" Cakes sits at 4401 Coleman St. and is nearly finished and ready to open. This area has been growing! Crumbl Cookies, China Food Perfect, and Daylight Doughnuts have all recently opened in or near that area. We don't...
This Saturday, The Dakota Zoo Wants To Have Breakfast With You
You don't have to be a kid to love Breakfast at the Zoo. You don't even have to have kids to come to enjoy the zoo. A tasty breakfast is just a great way to support all they do at the Dakota Zoo!. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee, and...
Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim
Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
See Who Has The Best Burgers In BisMan Area? (TOP 10 POLL)
Who doesn't love a good burger right? I recently conducted an unscientific poll on our station facebook page, and on air with my listeners. Asking who's got the best burger in Bismarck Mandan? I personally have had burgers at only 4 of these 10 locations, picked by you the listener. According to some of my co-workers there's a few surprises on the top 10 list. All I can say, I'm looking forward to trying each and every one of these establishments.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
897
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0