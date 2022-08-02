VIDEO: State trooper accused of assaulting victim in front of child

Read on www.wfsb.com
Sandy Hook trial judge berates Alex Jones like a child over his courtroom behavior: 'Spit your gum out, Mr. Jones'
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones that he should "sit down" and that she didn't "want to see the inside" of his mouth.
Jury finds Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million for Sandy Hook hoax claims
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at least $4.1 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said on Thursday.
Parents of Sandy Hook victim received death threats after Alex Jones branded mass shooting as ‘hoax’
The parents of a child who died during the Sandy Hook school shooting have said that Alex Jones’ claims put them through “living hell.”Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse, told the jury on 2 August that they experienced death threats, harassment, and trauma as a result of Jones’ comments.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150m in damages.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuitLawyer says Alex Jones’ attorney accidentally sent Jones’ texts to himAlex Jones claims InfoWars is becoming a Christian ‘self-help’ show
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Alex Jones Says He Never Meant To Hurt Sandy Hook Parents With Hoax Claims
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told a Texas jury on Tuesday that he never intended to hurt parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre when he claimed the shooting was a hoax, saying his comments were taken out of context. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio...
Psychiatrist shares heartbreaking fallout of Sandy Hook shooting during Alex Jones defamation trial
The mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim sleeps with a gun, a knife and pepper spray near her bed due to the harassment campaign unleashed by Infowars founder Alex Jones, a psychiatrist testified at his defamation trial on Monday.Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was murdered along with with 19 students and six teachers in the 2012 tragedy, live in constant of fear of being attacked by Jones’ supporters, forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit told the court, according to the Associated Press.Mr Heslin had shots fired at his home and been accosted in the street....
Alex Jones expected to testify today in Sandy Hook trial
InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to testify to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax. Mr Jones is expected to testify on Tuesday. He’s on trial in Austin, Texas which will decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC. More follows...
Alex Jones Reprimanded by Judge During Defamation Case Testimony
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was reprimanded by a judge in Travis County, Texas, on Tuesday after he said on the stand that he complied with discovery and that he was bankrupt, potentially violating his witness oath. The Austin-based InfoWars radio and web show host took the stand in a county...
Sandy Hook parents suing Alex Jones hire security, go into isolation
The parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have gone into isolation and hired security after a series of "encounters" in Texas, the News Times reported. The big picture: Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis,...
‘Do You Know What Perjury Is?’ Lawyer Alleges Alex Jones Lied in Sandy Hook Case
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was already in a mountain of legal trouble after he was found liable in Connecticut and Texas last fall for defaming families of victims who were killed in 2012’s Sandy Hook mass shooting—which Jones had repeatedly called a hoax on his far-right platform InfoWars. But those troubles grew on Wednesday after a bombshell allegation by the victims’ families’ lawyer suggested Jones may have lied on the stand. (Jones denied lying.) Jones repeatedly said on InfoWars that he believed the Sandy Hook massacre—which left 20 elementary school children and six adults dead in the deadliest school...
