ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqeoI_0h2Iqs3r00
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky winners are celebrating massive prizes after each scoring big in the North Carolina lottery.

Jami Sasso-Zavala , of Raleigh, recently purchased a $2 Lucky for Life ticket from the Food Lion on Louisburg Road, where he discovered that "lucky for life" is more than just the name of the game — it's an actual possibility thanks to his winning ticket .

Beating the 1 in more than 1.8 million odds, Sasso-Zavala matched all five white balls during Monday's (August 1) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters the following day where he had to choose between getting $25,000 per year for the rest of his life or receiving a one time, lump sum payment of $390,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home $276,942 after all require state and federal tax withholdings.

Another player joining in on the fun was Nerisa Dizdarevic , of Winston-Salem, who hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 win, scoring the $443,848 prize, according to another release from lottery officials . Trying her luck at the lottery, she purchased her winning ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, taking home $315,183.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sunny943.com

Fayetteville Man Wins $272k on NC Lottery Fast Play Ticket

“I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. “Then he told me, ‘You did it, you hit it.'”. The clerk alerted him to his $272,829 win, and Shoulars called his wife, who was out of town, immediately to celebrate. “She was at a convention...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Rake#The Food Lion#The Nc Education Lottery
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
cbs17

1 grazed by gunfire outside North Raleigh Food Lion, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person had a minor injury from gunfire outside a grocery store in north Raleigh Thursday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Food Lion near the intersection of Spring Forest and Louisburg roads, according to Raleigh police. A...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries

Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
3K+
Followers
705
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy