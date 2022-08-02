Read on freepressnewspapers.com
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Kendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Joliet, IL
Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on 7/30Adrian HolmanMorris, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
Back to School Bash in Oswego This Afternoon!
The Village of Oswego, along with our pals at Allied First Bank, who are always just so gosh darn neighborly, are hosting a Back to School Bash!. It’s happening this afternoon (Aug 4) from 2p-5p at Venue 1012. They are going to have music, games for the kids, and...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Naperville’s Summer Artisan Fair Spotlights Art, Craft, Food Vendors
The 2022 Naperville Artisan Market will spotlight dozens of artists, makers, bakers, food vendors and more for its summer edition, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at CityGate Centre, 2135 CityGate Ln. Continue Reading on Patch.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
City of Naperville Celebrates National Night Out
More than 40 different Naperville neighborhoods took part in the 26th Annual National Night Out this week. Commonly referred to as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” it’s an annual event held the first Tuesday in August focused on strengthening community bonds and partnerships between the police and community.
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
The VAC and VA continue to support Veterans as they learn more about their benefis
The Edward Hines Jr. VA Medical Center Outreach Team, along with the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, will continue its outreach visits at the Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Dr., Channahon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Grundy County VAC and Hines Outreach coordinator...
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
Elgin planning to spend $5.8M on giant addition and renovations to downtown Hemmens Cultural Middle – Chicago Tribune
A 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition to the north aspect of Elgin’s Hemmens Cultural Middle will complement the glass-and-steel construction whereas including a contemporary contact, architect Eric Pepa mentioned. Constructed within the late Sixties, the centerpiece of the Civic Middle Plaza is like “a glass jewellery field,” its inspiration coming from...
Bridge Construction Coupled With School Starting Means Delays In Ottawa
In Ottawa, traffic changes are coming to Veterans Bridge due to its construction activities and, OTHS opening. If you're driving southbound on La Salle street, be in the far-right lane to cross the bridge. If you're headed to OTHS, use the far-left lane to turn onto Main. If you're northbound on Columbus, be aware that the Main Street intersection will be police-controlled during peak school traffic times. Drop-off zones before and after school will be in the student parking lot. On school days, westbound traffic on Main will not be permitted between 7am and 8:15. And, until August 30th, westbound traffic on Main will not be allowed on school days between 1:50 to 2:45. During these closures, all vehicular traffic will be routed east on Main to Green Street.
Ottawa Friendship Days Return This Weekend
There is a festival this summer in Ottawa. But the name of the event has changed along with many of its traditions. “Ottawa Riverfest” is no longer. City organizers are instead bringing back “Ottawa's Friendship Days”. The new look festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity
1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
Naperville Artisan Market: Food, fashion, home goods & art
The Naperville Artisan Market is making its debut this weekend showing off local food, home goods, fashion and art. Deena Schroeder-Sears, owner of Idle Hands Pottery joins us now with a preview. August 6th & 7th: 10 am – 5 pm. CityGate Centre: 2139 CityGate Lane – Naperville.
Adrian Holman
Construction of New Morris Fire House Will Begin This Fall
The construction of a new firehouse will begin later this year. The Morris City Council on Monday approved two items that pertains to the firehouse. Alderman Duane Wolfe and Mayor Chris Brown explained details of a conditional permitted use request. The council also approved rezoning several properties around the future...
