North Carolina's state pension fund has lost 7% of its value in the current fiscal year

By Victor Skinner
 2 days ago
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine's rate of uninsured declines amid Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) – The number of low-income Mainers who lack basic health insurance has declined dramatically under an expansion of the federal Medicaid program. That's according to a new federal report, which shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9 percentage points – from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020 – among adults aged 19-64 who qualified to receive coverage under the expansion.
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers

Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend

(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
VIRGINIA STATE
North Carolina State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eastern Oregon lawmakers call on state to immediately roll back harmful map

SALEM — This morning, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R- Crane, released a two-page statement highlighting the serious errors in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s roll-out of the Wildland Urban Interface and Wildfire Risk Assessment, citing serious issues in the map creation, lack of transparency, and abuse of process.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dale Folwell
KPVI Newschannel 6

Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District

(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Connecticut investing in infrastructure at Rocky Hill facility

(The Center Square) – Veterans coming to Connecticut’s Rocky Hill campus will be seeing changes. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will be performing $5.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Hartford. The funding was approved at last week’s State Bond Commission meeting.
ROCKY HILL, CT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Could the High Desert & county secede from California?

SAN BERNARDINO -- The question appears to be getting debated among county leaders. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Wednesday to put a question related to the topic on the November 2022 ballot. The question would involve whether residents of the county...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska

Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours later, after her contractions started, after...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception

The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
DOUGLAS, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sales tax holidays set for this weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma

AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State. Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies...
TEXAS STATE

