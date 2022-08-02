Read on www.khon2.com
Food 2Go — The Sunrise Shack
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Friday. A popular local food and coffee spot that originated in a little shack on the north shore has just opened its fifth location at Ala Moana Center. Yes, it’s going to be a good day because...
Time’s ticking if you haven’t tried ‘Kyra the Baker’
Time is ticking if you haven't stopped by Kyra the Baker cookie shop located on the second floor of the International Mark Place in Waikiki.
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
2nd annual K-9 and Keiki Carnival coming to Hawaii
The local nonprofit Fur Angel Foundation will be holding its K9 and keiki carnival on Saturday, September 24 at Momilani Community Center.
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
Waikiki apartment elevator fixed after four months
After four months, the lone elevator in a Waikiki apartment building has been fixed. For some residents though, it's too little, too late, and they will be moving out.
Pearlridge Center to celebrate milestone with free popcorn, concert
Pearlridge Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 19. There will be free popcorn, music and a performance by local boy band Crossing Rain.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s one of the sweetest days of the year because today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Tiare Nakayama, an owner of Tiare’s No Ka ‘Oi Cookie Company, joined Wake Up 2Day with some special treats. For more information, click here.
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
HONOLULU’s Biggest Foodie Event is Back
HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
‘Seltzer & Cider’ festival happening this weekend
This weekend Aloha By Volume is holding their seltzers and cider festival at the Windward Mall in Kaneohe Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.
Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Business News: Maui home prices.
Upgrades planned for Manoa Marketplace
The Manoa Marketplace, a long-time hub for residents of the area, will be getting an upgrade. The owners of the facility, Alexander and Baldwin announced plans to renovate the exterior and other areas of the shopping center.
Foodland’s five-ingredient meals to try this week
Foodland has a list of five-ingredient meals that range from easy, to medium, to more difficult for those more experienced in the kitchen.
More than half of Hawaii’s rescue-related calls are visitors
So far this year, HFD is still rescuing more visitors than residents. They shared these numbers with KHON2.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
