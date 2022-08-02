ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Food 2Go — The Sunrise Shack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Friday. A popular local food and coffee spot that originated in a little shack on the north shore has just opened its fifth location at Ala Moana Center. Yes, it’s going to be a good day because...
KHON2

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s one of the sweetest days of the year because today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Tiare Nakayama, an owner of Tiare’s No Ka ‘Oi Cookie Company, joined Wake Up 2Day with some special treats. For more information, click here.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU's Biggest Foodie Event is Back

HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
KHON2

Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
KHON2

Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
KHON2

Upgrades planned for Manoa Marketplace

The Manoa Marketplace, a long-time hub for residents of the area, will be getting an upgrade. The owners of the facility, Alexander and Baldwin announced plans to renovate the exterior and other areas of the shopping center.
