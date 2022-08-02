ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqeoI_0h2Ijpar00
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky winners are celebrating massive prizes after each scoring big in the North Carolina lottery.

Jami Sasso-Zavala , of Raleigh, recently purchased a $2 Lucky for Life ticket from the Food Lion on Louisburg Road, where he discovered that "lucky for life" is more than just the name of the game — it's an actual possibility thanks to his winning ticket .

Beating the 1 in more than 1.8 million odds, Sasso-Zavala matched all five white balls during Monday's (August 1) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters the following day where he had to choose between getting $25,000 per year for the rest of his life or receiving a one time, lump sum payment of $390,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home $276,942 after all require state and federal tax withholdings.

Another player joining in on the fun was Nerisa Dizdarevic , of Winston-Salem, who hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 win, scoring the $443,848 prize, according to another release from lottery officials . Trying her luck at the lottery, she purchased her winning ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, taking home $315,183.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville man surprised to win $272,000 Fast Play jackpot

Fayetteville, N.C. — A store clerk tipped of a Fayetteville man that he won a Fast Play jackpot. Pernell Shoulars, Jr., a 44-year-old contractor, didn't know at first that he won the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot. The store clerk at the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road in Fayetteville indicated his $10 Triple Win ticket was a winner.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Rake#The Food Lion#The Nc Education Lottery
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Rare white turtle found on North Carolina beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found last month along a North Carolina beach, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Favorite Mexican Fast Food Is What?

It may not be Taco Tuesday but it’s always a good time for tacos. They are one of the most popular foods in the country and for good reason. In fact, our overall consumption of the Mexican food going up by 12.8% since the start of the pandemic. I know for me it was sone of the first restaurants I wanted to go back to in person, because queso just isn’t the same to go! (Neither is that extra large margarita). This prompted data analysts at the market research firm TOP Data to seek out the most popular Mexican fast food in America.
RESTAURANTS
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
899
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy