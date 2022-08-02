ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Noodling - aka fishing for catfish with your hands - hooks new legal win

By Jamie Grasse
tag24.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tag24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Natchez Democrat

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on August 3, 2022, that their Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Catfish#Noodling#Noodle#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Louisiana Avid#Pelican
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
KPLC TV

The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking something and creating it to be something else,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
96.5 KVKI

August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana

"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy