Noodling - aka fishing for catfish with your hands - hooks new legal win

WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Natchez Democrat
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on August 3, 2022, that their Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
cenlanow.com
Horsing around, deputies in Louisiana wrangle trio of “escape artists”
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
KPLC TV
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking something and creating it to be something else,...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Take Extra Caution on Lake Martin as it is Drained
For those who frequent Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish, you may soon have something new to look at in the lake.
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana
"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Power Rankings: The Best Beers Brewed In Louisiana
Beer is a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, but what are the best beers in Louisiana? We tackle that age-old question today. Last week we ranked hamburger joints all across SWLA. How did your favorite burger spot fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be...
