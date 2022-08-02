Read on www.wbtv.com
'There is so much destruction here' | Triad volunteers help victims of Kentucky flooding
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Volunteers from the Triad are on the ground in Kentucky to help victims after the devastating flood. The death toll continues to rise and hundreds of people are still unaccounted for. Pictures and videos from eastern Kentucky are hard to look at, but still don't capture...
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding
Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
Marine Corps holding donation drive to help families in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marine Corps is collecting donations for people impacted by the flood in eastern Kentucky, and they need the community's support. “All Marines, this is what we do. We don't ever leave another brother behind. If it's something that they need, here we come,” said Michael Rice.
Kait 8
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Areal Flood Advisory in effect for Watauga Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will hover around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains this afternoon, with isolated storms developing. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue for the weekend and into next week. In fact, an Areal Flood Advisory has been issued...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
'I never thought it would happen here'; Residents recount the moment water rose in eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Deadly floods ripped through several counties in eastern Kentucky last week, killing 37 people, after days of heavy rainfall washed out the mountainous region. Lesia Watkins has lived in Jackson, Ky. for 52 years, she says she never imagined flood waters could get this high. "We...
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Kentucky Flooding: Teen, Dog Make Harrowing Escape To Roof, Wait 5 Hours For Help
Chloe Adams had a choice: Swim through raging floodwaters or drown in her own home. Then Chloe, 17, spent five hours sitting on a roof surrounded by water as unfathomable flooding ripped through Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday. Her dog Sandy was in her arms. Chloe was desperately trying to save both...
Helping with recovery and cleanup in Eastern Kentucky? There are some dangers to keep in mind
While the most obvious dangers related to the flooding might be passing, Dr. Erin Haynes with the UK Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health says a number of less visible hazards can still prove risky or even deadly. One is the spread of chemicals, such as gas, pesticides, and lead,...
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
