SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: The N.C. Transportation Museum is brewing up fun and good times in preparation for the return of their annual family-friendly craft beer festival. Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy various games and activities while adults 21+ enjoy local and regional craft beers in the festival area setup in the Back Shop. The Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, August 13, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. with most activities happening indoors.

SPENCER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO