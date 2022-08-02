ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event

North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
CONCORD, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Actors Reunite At The Hickory Community Theatre For Memphis

Hickory – Rock and Roll, and Rhythm and Blues will take center stage when Hickory Community Theatre presents the musical MEMPHIS, the story of a white radio DJ whose love of good music. transcends race lines and airwaves. The show, and the music, kicks off at “Delray’s” the underground...
HICKORY, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
wccbcharlotte.com

National Night Out Events Happening Today in Your Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parties and gatherings all across the Carolinas tonight for National Night Out. It’s a chance to promote partnerships between local police and the communities they serve. The day has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Groundbreaking ceremony for Eastland Mall site happening Wednesday

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Muggsy Bogues
WBTV

First responders connect with community during National Night Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night Out. “It’s a night we want to celebrate our comradery with the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. From police departments to sheriff’s offices and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina

In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#National Night Out
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Brew & Choo returning to NC Transportation Museum on August 13

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: The N.C. Transportation Museum is brewing up fun and good times in preparation for the return of their annual family-friendly craft beer festival. Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy various games and activities while adults 21+ enjoy local and regional craft beers in the festival area setup in the Back Shop. The Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, August 13, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. with most activities happening indoors.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. First responders connect with community during National Night Out. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in August. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: August 12: Drive-By Truckers The southern rock band released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” in June. Location: Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $35 August 12: […] The post Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

