ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New York Mets acquire Darin Ruf from San Francisco Giants, Mychal Givens from Chicago Cubs

KGO
 3 days ago
Read on abc7news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Mets get Ruf from Giants, Givens from Cubs before deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Determined to keep their top minor league prospects, the New York Mets made incremental upgrades to the lineup and bullpen at the trade deadline. Without a big splash, they hope that’s enough to sink Atlanta in the NL East. The first-place Mets acquired designated hitter Darin Ruf from San Francisco and reliever Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs in separate deals Tuesday as they primed for a heated pennant race with the defending World Series champions. “All in all, a positive day,” general manager Billy Eppler said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain. This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint. Kershaw had an X-ray and an MRI on Friday, but Dave Roberts didn’t know the results of the MRI prior to Los Angeles’ game against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw was sore on Friday. “Hopefully it’s going to be shorter than longer,” Roberts said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team

The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Buck Showalter
UPI News

Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday. Infielder Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Phillies said center fielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reported to the team, and right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was activated from the bereavement list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy