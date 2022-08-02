ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Where efforts stand on Capitol Hill to codify abortion protections

 3 days ago
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims

Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Behind the candidates running for Arizona governor; Development in north Phoenix; Missing AZ jaguar 'El Jefe' found alive in Mexico

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. How much will 2020 enter this 2022 race? Where will independents land? Can Lake win over Republicans and can Hobbs overcome past scandals? One developer is preparing to build nearly 600 rental homes in two developments in...
ARIZONA STATE

