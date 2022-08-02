ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Man dead after double shooting in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said. Officers said they were called to North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, and they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify man shot and killed inside downtown St. Louis train station

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station. Dimari Chapple, 17, was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

A Look Back at Hop Alley, St. Louis' small but busy Chinatown

ST. LOUIS • A last pot of won ton soup simmered at the Asia Cafe. Workers carried away the pans of bean sprouts growing in the dank basement. Then nothing was left of the city’s small Chinatown, known as Hop Alley. “I was born in this building. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again

ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Loop Trolley set to resume service Thursday morning after years shut down

ST. LOUIS — The Loop Trolley will crank up operations once again on Thursday morning, two and a half years after shutting down amid low ridership, mechanical mishaps and financial problems. Wednesday, the board overseeing the special sales tax that helps subsidize the controversial line gave the final go-ahead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds

ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce. Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region’s growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale AI’s federal government business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Pfizer begins $60 million expansion of Chesterfield campus

CHESTERFIELD — Pfizer has started construction on a $60 million expansion of its campus here that will grow its employment and boost the company’s vaccine production. New York-based Pfizer is building an additional 37,000 square feet to its Chesterfield office, at the northwest corner of Olive Boulevard and Chesterfield Parkway West.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

