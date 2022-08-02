Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
tncontentexchange.com
Man dead after double shooting in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said. Officers said they were called to North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, and they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
tncontentexchange.com
Police identify man shot and killed inside downtown St. Louis train station
ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station. Dimari Chapple, 17, was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.
tncontentexchange.com
Authorities ID 27-year-old man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. Police said Deolandis Dabney, 27, was riding in the back seat when he was shot. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis woman caught stealing laptop and equipment behind judge's bench, charges say
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was caught Monday swiping a laptop and recording equipment from behind a judge's bench in a downtown courtroom, charges say. Jessica Loeffler, 42, of the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue, was charged Tuesday with one count of felony stealing of items valued at more than $750.
tncontentexchange.com
Man accused of injuring his child's mother, killing her father in University City shooting
UNIVERSITY CITY — A 22-year-old Castle Point man is accused of wounding his child's mother and killing her father during an argument at a home in University City. St. Louis County prosecutors said Chappelle Taylor confronted his child's mother about 10:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue.
tncontentexchange.com
A Look Back at Hop Alley, St. Louis' small but busy Chinatown
ST. LOUIS • A last pot of won ton soup simmered at the Asia Cafe. Workers carried away the pans of bean sprouts growing in the dank basement. Then nothing was left of the city’s small Chinatown, known as Hop Alley. “I was born in this building. It’s...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis suffers second round of record-setting rain. These charts tell the story.
A week after historic rains caused severe flash flooding, St. Louis was inundated again late Wednesday and early Thursday. The rain was heaviest in parts of north St. Louis County, Fenton, Union and St. Clair, as this map shows:. This is the second daily record St. Louis has smashed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again
ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
Loop Trolley set to resume service Thursday morning after years shut down
ST. LOUIS — The Loop Trolley will crank up operations once again on Thursday morning, two and a half years after shutting down amid low ridership, mechanical mishaps and financial problems. Wednesday, the board overseeing the special sales tax that helps subsidize the controversial line gave the final go-ahead...
tncontentexchange.com
Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds
ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce. Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region’s growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale AI’s federal government business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
tncontentexchange.com
Today's St. Louis weather forecast
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast. You can personalize your weather settings and check the radar at STLtoday.com.
tncontentexchange.com
Pfizer begins $60 million expansion of Chesterfield campus
CHESTERFIELD — Pfizer has started construction on a $60 million expansion of its campus here that will grow its employment and boost the company’s vaccine production. New York-based Pfizer is building an additional 37,000 square feet to its Chesterfield office, at the northwest corner of Olive Boulevard and Chesterfield Parkway West.
Comments / 0