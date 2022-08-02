AMC also announced a special dividend of preferred equity units called APE. Shares of AMC stock are down more than 30% year-to-date (YTD). AMC (NYSE:AMC) stock opened lower by about 9% today after the company reported second-quarter earnings. For the period, revenue tallied in at $1.16 billion. That’s compared to the consensus analyst estimate of $1.18 billion. Net loss improved during the quarter, however, coming in at $121.6 million compared to $344 million year-over-year (YOY). On top of that, AMC reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) loss of 24 cents, beating an estimated loss of 27 cents. In the past four quarters, AMC has beaten EPS estimates three times.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO