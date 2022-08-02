ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Infatuation

Melitones By La Tortoleta

You know you’re from Miami when it’s completely normal to get great food from someone’s trunk parked in a strip mall. Melitones By Tortoleta isn’t quite that sketchy, but it is a cottage business based out of someone’s home. They specialize in one thing: melitones. These are a French-influenced Cuban pastry that was once very popular in Havana cafes. They’re a crumbly, buttery tart shell filled with an egg custard and topped with almond paste and slivered almonds. And this is the only place in Miami that we’ve seen make these. Call them up (speaking Spanish helps), tell them how many you want, and they’ll coordinate a time to pick up your order. We’ve also been able to drive up, call, and get a half dozen of these beauties in a matter of minutes. It’s a cash-only operation, but they also accept Zelle.
The Infatuation

Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach

Harry’s is a pizza spot from the Michael’s Genuine team with a couple locations in Miami—and it’s always a reliable choice for a good meal. The Lincoln Road location sits in that sweet spot—it’s not too fancy but still nice enough to sit down with a couple friends or share a bottle of wine with a date. You definitely want to get one of the really solid Neapolitan pizzas on the table. But there are appetizers worth ordering too, like the crispy polenta fries or the peaches and stracciatella. It’s very walk-in friendly too, so keep it in mind next time you’re nearby, reservation-less, and your stomach is starting to make weird noises.
The Den

The Den

The Den, a private omakase inside South Beach’s Azabu, is a member of a rapidly expanding community of Miami restaurants, the $200-plus sushi omakase. And these dinners all must do one thing in order to justify their membership in this very expensive club: knock your metaphorical socks off with ultra-fresh, masterfully prepared seafood and/or an experience that makes you feel like the most important person on earth for one night.
Conch Town Usa

Conch Town Usa

If Miami had an official mollusk, it would be the conch. Not only does it have a pretty deep historical significance to Miami (it’s the number one culinary contribution from the Bahamian immigrants that literally built Miami) but it’s also just delicious. And Conch Town USA is one of the best and most classic places to get some. Every preparation of conch here is exceptional—from their conch fritters and fried conch to their spicy conch salad that’s the perfect post-beach snack. The conch isn’t tough or chewy and tastes like they just plucked it straight from the sea. Even their hot sauces are special: made locally and featuring tropical fruits. This is a to-go restaurant—there’s no seating inside—but you’ll be digging into your order before you get to the door.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

