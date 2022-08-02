ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent response to another record heat emergency underscores deadly impact of climate change – and the need to stay prepared

Related
streetroots.org

City contractors swept homeless Portlanders during state of emergency

While city and county agencies, as well as mutual aid groups, distributed water bottles, cooling supplies and information about extreme — and likely deadly — heat, city contractors swept homeless encampments. Internal Rapid Response BioClean data shared with the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, or...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …

Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Every night, roughly 260 shelter beds for Portland homeless aren’t being used

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a record number of people living in tents and RVs throughout Portland, hundreds of the city's shelter rooms and beds aren’t being used. In June, publicly supported shelters in Multnomah County had an occupancy rate of 81%, according to data from the Joint Office of Homeless Services. The county has a total of 1,402 shelter units, which means on any given night, roughly 264 spaces are vacant.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program

Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All

PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 5-7

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're looking at another hot weekend in the Portland area, but there are too many great things going on to simply shun the outdoors! Experience other cultures, see some sweet sneaks, immerse yourself in music — just remember your sunscreen and keep water within reach.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix

Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE

