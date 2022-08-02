Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski make peace in emotional goodbye

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer
Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Youngster who 'astonished' Lionel Messi at Barcelona joins MLS side as league enjoys biggest ever transfer window
Riqui Puig was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona by Messi, but was allowed to leave the club for free to join Los Angeles Galaxy this week.
Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel slam Qatar World Cup over player concerns
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane
Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Bayern Munich and Germany winger, Leroy Sane, to Liverpool according to a report.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
Report: Former Liverpool Champions League Winner Gini Wijnaldum Travelling To Italy To Complete Move From PSG To Roma
Reports suggest that PSG and former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is traveling to Rome today to complete his transfer from the French champions to AS Roma.
Liverpool players not involved in the World Cup will jet off to Dubai for their winter break... as Jurgen Klopp aims to keep stars including Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz match fit ahead of the second half of the season
Liverpool players not involved in the upcoming Qatar World Cup will still be heading to the middle-east this winter as part of the club's winter training camp taking place in Dubai. Jurgen Klopp will lose roughly eight to ten of his first-team stars for the World Cup beginning in November,...
Barcelona plotting move to sign Liverpool star in 2023
Barcelona are plotting a move to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2023. Alexander-Arnold has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s recent success. The young defender burst onto the scene after coming through the academy, and has made the right-back position his own. Liverpool are unlikely to ever want...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have To Fight For His Place At Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to fight for his place if he wants to play regularly for Manchester United.
Report: Liverpool to Battle Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Two Other European Giants for RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko
According to recent claims, 7 of Europe's largest teams are in the hunt for Benjamin Sesko, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool being one of them.
Watch: All the goals as new Atletico Madrid front three put Cadiz to the sword
Atletico Madrid’s preseason is going relatively well, all things considered. Los Rojiblancos have had a miserly approach to recruitment, with only Axel Witsel and Nahuel Molina, but also have Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez back from their loan deals at Juventus and Chelsea respectively. Simeone appears to be bedding...
Soccer-Lewandowski says he has a lot to offer Barca despite age
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Barcelona's new striker Robert Lewandowski said he felt fitter now at 33 than he did nearly five years ago and that he hoped to help the team with his technical skills and experience.
John Elkann doesn’t believe Juventus are Scudetto favourites
The leader of the Agnelli Family John Elkann believes Inter Milan and not Juventus is the strongest team in Serie A this season. The Bianconeri didn’t win a trophy in the last campaign, and they have bolstered their squad with some new players. Inter won the Super Cup and...
Chelsea 'will rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick', as Europe's giants chase the 16-year-old Palmeiras sensation who has been tipped as superstar of the future
Chelsea are reported to have joined the race to sign 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras. The west London club, looking to rebuild under manager Thomas Tuchel with the funds provided by new owners led by Todd Boehly, are said to be keen on rivalling Real Madrid and Barcelona for the youngster.
Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
