Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski make peace in emotional goodbye

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO