Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder

Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer
Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start
Manchester United play Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first game of the Premier League season and Erik Ten Hag's first competitive line-up will be one of the most intriguing things we have to look forward to. This is what we will predict here. 1....
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Anthony Martial Set To Miss Manchester United Game Against Brighton
Anthony Martial is now set to miss Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury ahead of the fixture.
Fulham hold talks with Roma over deal for Dutch winger Justin Kluivert as his future in Italy remains uncertain under manager Jose Mourinho
Fulham have held talks with Roma over a potential deal for their 23-year-old Dutch winger, Justin Kluivert. Kluivert burst onto the scenes at Ajax before singing for Roma in 2018. However, he has been linked with a departure this summer after being frozen out of Jose Mourinho's side. Kluivert was...
Early Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League Start
Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in their first Premier League game of the season. The Red Devils' new manager Erik Ten Hag will try his best to get his first three points this upcoming season. Here is an update of both teams prior...
United target Benjamin Sesko to make decision next week
Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko is set to decide on his future, according to reports. Slovenian outlet Sport Klub claim Sesko could make his final decision as soon as next week and it has been claimed that United have already submitted an offer to sign the 19-year-old. The RB Salzburg...
Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United's aim for the Premier League in 2022/23
Erik ten Hag begins his Premier League journey with Manchester United on the weekend and has addressed his aims going forward amid top four uncertainty. Following a largely successful pre-season, the Dutch manager still has lots to do in order to create a squad that can challenge at the top of the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton Preview: The Premier League is back and expectations are rising
Hard to imagine a final three months of a season going any better than last spring did for Tottenham Hotspur. Starting with the unforgettable win over Manchester City, Spurs won 11 of 16 to close the season, jumping Arsenal for fourth place to secure Champions League qualification. This led to a productive summer which saw the squad strengthened immensely, while just as importantly keeping Antonio Conte in North London.
Transfer news: United hold talks for Sesko
Manchester United have held initial discussions with Red Bull Salzburg over the signing of 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports), external. Top United target Frenkie de Jong would prefer a move to Chelsea (Metro), external and the Blues have opened talks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan
Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
Arsenal midfielder ruled out of Premier League opener with Crystal Palace
Emile Smith Rowe is claimed to be missing from Arsenal’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace on Friday. The midfielder was amongst our best performers last term, scoring 10 Premier League goals for the first time, but found minutes harder to come by after Christmas after Gabriel Martinelli hit the ground running after coming into the side when Emile had Covid-19.
Man Utd's troubled transfer window clouds Ten Hag's prospects
Erik ten Hag's first competitive game as manager on Sunday should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman's difficult job an almost impossible one. It is important to get a fresh start.
