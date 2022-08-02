Chelsea beat some of Europe’s biggest clubs to highly rated youngster

Read on www.yardbarker.com
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong
Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘wants London move’, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona close, Cristiano Ronaldo latest
THE Frenkie de Jong saga is set to go down to the wire as the transfer window hots up. Manchester United have had a £72m bid accepted by Barcelona and have insisted they would not pursue the player if they didn't believe he wanted to join. But Todd Boehly...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Permission to dream: Antonio Conte tells Spurs fans it's all systems go for the first half of the season... with all Tottenham plans focused on 16 league games and cup commitments in 99 days
Antonio Conte has given Tottenham fans his permission to dream as he prepares to blast full throttle through the first 14-week phase of this unprecedented Premier League season of two parts. ‘For sure, the fans are right to be excited,’ said Spurs boss Conte. ‘I am excited because I am...
Frank Lampard's cooking up a revolution at Everton... with the Toffees boss focused on proving the doubters wrong after their relegation fight last season
Frank Lampard is adamant Everton have the resilience to cope with scrutiny this season and prove their doubters wrong. The Toffees boss has refused to set bold targets for a team that only just escaped relegation last campaign but is busy overseeing a revamp of his squad. Lampard made his...
AHEAD OF THE GAME: FIFA see sponsorship boom ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup... while Birmingham City's sale is delayed over fears the bid is being backed by Russian money
FIFA have been inundated with offers of sponsorship for next year’s women’s World Cup in the wake of the Euros after deciding to sell commercial rights to the tournament as a standalone event for the first time. For the previous World Cup in the United States in 2019,...
NFL・
Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal. The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Sako’s attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace defender Marc Guehi in the 85th. Arsenal took the lead from a well-worked corner in the 20th, when Zinchenko met a long delivery into the area and headed back across goal toward Gabriel Martinelli, who nodded the ball in from close range.
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian ‘in talks over shock Premier League return with Fulham showing transfer interest’
WILLIAN is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League with Fulham, according to reports. The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, 33, left the Emirates in 2021 just a year into his three-year deal. However, Goal in Brazil state he could be on his way back to London.
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
Chelsea’s £20m new boy Carney Chukwuemeka was chased by Barcelona and Arsenal but couldn’t get Blues ‘out of his head’
THERE will be many at Villa Park smarting about Carney Chukwuemeka's £20million to Chelsea. The talented 18-year-old was the talisman for Aston Villa's U18 side in 2021 - starring in their FA Youth Cup campaign as they lifted the trophy by defeating Liverpool in the final. However, with chances...
Chelsea’s wonderkid signing’s debut could be closer than anticipated after he joins early training
A deal was agreed for Carney Chukwuemeka as recently as Tuesday, and he was in London today not only to sign his contract – but also to join in his first training session. That’s brilliant news for us, in a window where everything has gone in slow motion for large parts. Getting him out with the team as soon as possible really accelerates the process of helping him make his debut.
Marc Cucurella explains decision to leave Brighton after sealing Chelsea move
Marc Cucurella has spoken for the first time since completing a move to Chelsea from Brighton. The Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £62 million and is seen as a cover for first choice left back, Ben Chilwell. Since signing for the Blues, he has given...
Erik ten Hag on if Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United vs. Brighton: 'We will see'
The transfer saga involving Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hover over new manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Sunday's Premier League season opener versus Brighton and Hove Albion that will occur at Old Trafford. Most recently, Ten Hag blasted both Ronaldo and teammate Diogo Dalot after the pair...
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
'Unrealistic' Cristiano Ronaldo is 'only thinking about himself' and has not shown that he is a Manchester United supporter by demanding to leave, blasts his former Old Trafford team-mate Louis Saha
Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has hit out at former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as the future of the Portuguese star remains unclear. Ronaldo requested to leave Old Trafford during crunch talks last month and did so again upon his belated return to training last week. Ronaldo made an emotional...
I gave Neil Warnock the England job on Football Manager and he won the World Cup
Me: "Neil, were you ever offered the England job?" Me: "Would you have taken it if they approached you?" NW: "You're joking? It's the worst job in the world. You can't win." Me: "Well then, let's make it happen..." He may have announced his retirement from football this year after...
EPL sets high bar in European soccer, finances and glamor
GENEVA (AP) — The world’s richest soccer league starts a new season in England on Friday as the rest of Europe looks for ways to catch up. Off the field, the English Premier League is a commercial juggernaut with broadcasting deals worldwide fueling player transfers and wages most others cannot match. It helps explain why some clubs created the Super League project.
UEFA・
