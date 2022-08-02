Chelsea beat some of Europe’s biggest clubs to highly rated youngster

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal. The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Sako’s attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace defender Marc Guehi in the 85th. Arsenal took the lead from a well-worked corner in the 20th, when Zinchenko met a long delivery into the area and headed back across goal toward Gabriel Martinelli, who nodded the ball in from close range.

