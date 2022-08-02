ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Responds To Kelis Diss By Removing “Milkshake” Sample From ‘Renaissance’ Album

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0Xk0_0h2IaUVB00

It hasn’t even been a full week since Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, Act I: Renaissance , and already she’s been in the midst of drama related to the project.

After fellow R&B veteran Kelis made some scathing comments about the use of her 2003 hit single “Milkshake” being interpolated on the album cut “Energy,” it appears King Bey clapped back with some pettiness of her own by actually replacing the sample altogether from digital streaming services.

The version seen above, posted to Beyoncé’s official YouTube page, still includes the interpolation — it’s the “la-la, la la…la!” part beginning at the 1:51 mark. Fans of early 2000s music will immediately hear the Kelis reference, which unfortunately the Tasty singer found extremely offensive being that she heard of the sample a few days before the album’s release along with everyone else.

The original song was written and produced by The Neptunes duo Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, both of whom Kelis has been extremely vocal about in terms of feeling jilted on a publishing split for the song and album it came from. Kelis worked primarily with The Neptunes on her first three albums, unfortunately resulting in her not receiving any type of monetary compensation in the 20 years since any of them were originally released.

Given the fact that Kelis technically didn’t write or produce, she legally isn’t obligated to get, well, jack squat. However, it can be argued that it was her image, vocal talent and willingness to be the face that brought the song to life that should on some level constitute some sort of ownership.

Anyway, enjoy the new version of “Energy” by Beyoncé featuring Beam below. Let us know if you spot the difference:


