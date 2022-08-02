ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'

By BETH HARRIS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BJQv_0h2IYNzi00
TV FX Atlanta FILE - Donald Glover arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Glover had warned his fellow writers from the first day on the FX series “Atlanta” that it would get canceled for what they were going to attempt. Turns out he was wrong. The show heads into its fourth and final season beginning Sept. 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Donald Glover warned his fellow writers from the first day on “Atlanta” that the show would get canceled for what it was going to attempt.

He was wrong.

The buzzy FX series won Emmys and drew praise for its social commentary and experimentation that pushed boundaries when it debuted in 2016. The show begins its fourth and final season on Sept. 15. The premiere includes two episodes of the 10-episode season.

"I feel like this is probably the most grounded season. It explores people more than we have before," Glover told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday. “We're right now kind of living in a time where you just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt so I feel like this is a good time to kind of explore that more.”

Glover writes, directs, executive produces and stars as Earn Marks, a Princeton dropout who manages his rapper cousin as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene.

The show’s run has been spread out, with FX citing scheduling conflicts for creating a wide gap between seasons two and three. The sophomore episodes concluded in May 2018, and season three debuted this past March.

“Our show started kind of punk, like no one cares about a lot of stuff,” Glover said. “That was my mindset anyway, but by the end we cared about a lot of stuff. A lot of our lives changed in a lot of ways so we kind of grew up. We ended up being a show about people and before it was about do people matter."

The show has been criticized by some Black viewers, including those who claim it’s inauthentic about the Black experience, and Glover has been singled out for his depiction of Black female characters.

“I listen to the criticisms, but I’m also like the conversation isn’t as elevated as it should be,” Glover said. “This is such a Black show on a lot of levels. To say that it’s for white people is like we’re cutting ourselves down. It’s just sad to me mostly.”

Stephen Glover, who co-writes the show with his older brother, is bolstered by Black viewers he runs into telling him they're inspired to “do cooler and weirder stuff” because of the show.

“For me that is the real kind of conversation that's happening out there that I listen to," he said. "I kind of get my feelings from the streets.”

Last season took place almost entirely in Europe and included four installments that focused on one-off characters, which drew mixed opinions from viewers. Some of that stand-alone element is back this fall, although the show returns to its home city.

“It felt for a lot of people like a step out of the way we do things, but for me it’s kind of like we’ve always done stuff like that,” Stephen Glover said. “Maybe people won’t hate us so much this time.”

A laughing Donald Glover added, “If the question is did we learn our lesson, the answer is no.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Sheree Whitfield's Rumored Fling Martell Holt Furious With 'RHOA' Star For Telling People They Are Dating

Sheree Whitfield’s rumored new boyfriend Martell Holt has been telling friends he’s not dating the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Radar has learned.For weeks, sources close to the 52-year-old Bravo star have been talking about her romance with the Love & Marriage Huntsville cast member.The insiders claimed Sheree and Martell had been dating for over 2 months. Earlier this month, the RHOA star was questioned about the relationship by a photographer while walking around Sandy Springs, Georgia. She said they met through mutual friends, and he had even met some of her family members. Sheree said Martell has been helping...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Festival With Future, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs Canceled Due To Georgia Gun Laws

Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 festival, which was set to feature the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, and Freddie Gibbs, has been canceled due to a Georgia gun law. According to multiple reports on Monday (August 1), festival organizers pulled the plug on the show due to a Georgia state law that allows residents to carry firearms on public land. The event was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.
ATLANTA, GA
realitytitbit.com

Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland

Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery Took $825M Hit For Content Write-Downs, $208M For Layoffs In Q2

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery Friday detailed its charges for the second quarter that included a combined $825 million hit on the content side, including $496 million for content impairment and $329 million for content development write-downs, as well as $208 million for employee terminations for the three months ended June. As reported Thursday, WBD posted a net loss of $3.4 billion (or $2.2 billion pro forma) in its first quarter as a combined company, recording $1 billion of restructuring and other charges (and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses). An SEC filing today said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Fx
Deadline

‘Prey’ Film Review: This Is How You Reboot A Horror Franchise

Click here to read the full article. The Predator franchise is the ugly step-child of horror monster cannon. Fans know about it, are aware of it, but don’t necessarily give it the credit it deserves. With the original film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the sequel with Danny Glover, a bunch of Alien vs. Predator crossover films, and an attempt at a reboot in 2018, it is the one franchise that lacks consistency. However, director Dan Trachtenberg gives the film a new edge by inserting the titular monster in an 18th-century setting to see how the people hold up against the advanced...
MOVIES
960 The Ref

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has "filled our home and hearts again" in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Gives Health Update After Collapsing on Stage

Rapper D-Roc collapsed on stage during a performance in Springfield, Missouri this weekend, but he now says that he is alright. The Ying Yang Twins rapper spoke to reporters from TMZ after the ordeal and said that there is nothing to worry about, and he has no lingering health effects to be concerned about. However, he did promise fans that he would take better care of himself moving forward.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Quinta Brunson Is Tapped To Be the New Face of OLAY

Quinta Brunson is not only an actor, producer, writer, comedian and Emmy nominee, but recently has entered the beauty space as the new face of OLAY. Brunson jump started her role by gracing her first campaign for the brand’s newly released Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection. For Brunson,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy