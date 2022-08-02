ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases

By MICHAEL HILL
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQyI1_0h2IXhPv00
Polio FILE - Parents and children wait outside the Riverside Public School in Elmira, N.Y., on July 1, 1953, to get the polio vaccine, due to the rise in infantile paralysis in Chemung and Steuben Counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the polio virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in June 2022 from Rockland County outside New York City. An unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, they have not identified additional cases. (AP Photo/Paul E. Thomson, File) (Paul E. Thomson)

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.

The unidentified young adult had a strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found in Rockland County wastewater, as well to samples in London and the Jerusalem area.

The CDC said in a prepared statement said that the New York wastewater sample shows there may be more people in the community shedding the virus.

“However, it’s important to note that we don’t have enough information at this time to determine if the virus is actively spreading in New York or elsewhere in the U.S., and no additional cases have been identified,” according to the CDC.

Health officials have said the patient had acquired a “vaccine-derived” strain of the virus, meaning it probably originated in someone who had been inoculated with a live vaccine — available in other countries, but not the U.S. In rare instances, people given the live virus can spread it to other people who haven't been vaccinated.

New York health officials said they could not conclusively say whether the Rockland County samples came from the patient, who developed symptoms in June.

As to the wider implications, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said in a statement Friday that genetic and epidemiological investigations are attempting “to determine possible spread of the virus and potential risk associated with these various isolates detected from different locations around the world.”

Polio, once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, was declared eliminated in the United States in 1979, more than two decades after vaccines became available.

Its discovery in the populous suburbs north of New York City prompted a local vaccination drive.

“Given how quickly polio can spread, now is the time for every adult, parent, and guardian to get themselves and their children vaccinated as soon as possible,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
Rockland County, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Vaccines
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Polio Eradication#Diseases#General Health
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IFLScience

Lyme Disease Is Having A Huge Surge In Rural Parts Of The US

A stroll through a rural area can be tranquil and wonderous, however, what you may not expect is the risk of Lyme disease. This tickborne disease has seen notable growth in the United States over the last 15 years. A newly released private insurance claims report is the latest to show diagnoses are on the rise, particularly in rural areas.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
dailypaws.com

Meet 15 of the Smallest Dog Breeds in the World

Whether you live in close quarters or feel more confident owning a smaller dog, there are many breeds to choose from. Like all breeds, the smallest dogs in the world require certain care from their owners so that they can live their best lives. One key consideration when adopting a...
PETS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy