Free Foot Check Day, at The Good Feet Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On this Wellness Wednesday we're talking feet. For many people, summertime means more time outside, more outdoor activities, and more time spent on their feet. This morning, Store Manager,...
Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
Fitness Friday: Up Your Golf Game with K2 Golf Tees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Up your golf game with K2 golf tees! Inventor and CEO Kevin Kreppein joined Lauren and James on Rising to show off his product, the 3D printing process and tell you how to get involved with his Kickstarter campaign and get the tees for half price.
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Parents turn to thrift stores, secondhand shopping for back-to-school items as inflation impacts economy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents are looking at all their options to save a dollar here and there for back-to-school shopping this year, and many are turning to thrift shopping. According to a survey from U.S. News & World Report, 77% of Americans are moderately or very worried about paying for back-to-school expenses this year with inflation impacting the economy.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
The Bright Spot: Celebrate National Beer Day at Petty Thieves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It seems like a new craft brewery is opening every week in Charlotte. This means plenty of options if you’re going to be celebrating National Beer Day this Friday, August 5. However, if you want to a wide selection of unique brews with a brewery that will take you back in time, then Petty Thieves Brewing in North End is a must this weekend.
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Alice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Alice. Alice is about 3 years old and weighs 46 pounds. She is currently being fostered but is available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting Alice or any...
Smart Shopper: $10 Off Gel Manicure At Nirvana Nails + Giveaway!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Everyone knows, that when you look good and feel good about yourself, you show up better in the world! Today’s deal of the day is by Nirvana Nails in Wesley Heights!. Starting August 3, 2022 – September 2, 2022, get $10 off any gel manicure with...
Stretching your way to a better night of sleep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before you lay down to go to bed, we have some stretches you can do to help prevent injury the next day. Kara Mcconaghy with Yoga4Elite Athletes says remember "night before...hit the floor" - your body will thank you the next day. It can help prevent...
Smart Shopper: Affordable Family Fun This Week + Freebies!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Summer isn’t over yet so that means the fun isn’t either! Here is a list of affordable and FREE things to do this week:. Monday: Hunterville’s Week of Fun Events at Veterans Park (All week long, no purchase necessary). Tuesday: Regal’s Entertainment Group’s Summer...
The City Of Charlotte And Central Piedmont Community College Form Partnership For Workforce Development And Education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The City Of Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College have formed a partnership for workforce development and education during a ceremony on Monday, August 1st. The partnership will provide city employees and Central Piedmont students with better access to education, job training career counseling, and more. The...
Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invites community members and businesses to participate in the fall 2022 adult kickball league. The fall league starts September 19 and runs through October 20. “The Salisbury adult co-ed kickball league is a fun, exciting opportunity for residents to revisit...
