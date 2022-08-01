Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
KMOV
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
tncontentexchange.com
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes
Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL
ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches
I had never had a Cuban sandwich in St. Louis before dining at Havana's in late July. It's not for lack of trying; I'd eaten many sandwiches that called themselves Cubanos, featuring pressed bread stuffed with pork, ham, mustard and pickles, but having finally experienced Tamara Landeiro's glorious dish, I can now say, with absolute certainty, that this was my first time. While the others that came before it can be classified as riffs on or homages to the Cubano, Landeiro's is truth — the quintessence and what all others are trying to be when they stack all the right ingredients on Cuban-esque bread yet somehow fall short.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis suffers second round of record-setting rain. These charts tell the story.
A week after historic rains caused severe flash flooding, St. Louis was inundated again late Wednesday and early Thursday. The rain was heaviest in parts of north St. Louis County, Fenton, Union and St. Clair, as this map shows:. This is the second daily record St. Louis has smashed in...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
KSDK
Meet the new family behind Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria is one of thirty stops on the 2022 St. Louis Pizza Passport. For more information, visit thepizzapassport.org.
