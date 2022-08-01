ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb

St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes

Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL

ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022

Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches

I had never had a Cuban sandwich in St. Louis before dining at Havana's in late July. It's not for lack of trying; I'd eaten many sandwiches that called themselves Cubanos, featuring pressed bread stuffed with pork, ham, mustard and pickles, but having finally experienced Tamara Landeiro's glorious dish, I can now say, with absolute certainty, that this was my first time. While the others that came before it can be classified as riffs on or homages to the Cubano, Landeiro's is truth — the quintessence and what all others are trying to be when they stack all the right ingredients on Cuban-esque bread yet somehow fall short.
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale

Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
