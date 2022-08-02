PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon

GREENVILLE, Calif. - Driving through town you are met by piles of burnt trees and charred road signs, but there are also signs of rebuilding. "You know everybody wants it to happen overnight. Obviously, that's not going to happen," said Greenville business owner, Kaley Bentz. "When we found out we burned down it was never in question that we would build back."

