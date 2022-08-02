Breaking: Kwame Evans Jr. declares his commitment to the Oregon basketball program

Read on www.dailyemerald.com
Will Oregon Ducks re-add LeBron James actor and 5-star small forward Mookie Cook? (Analysis)
AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) consensus five-star basketball prospect Mookie Cook, the nation's No. 4 overall prospect, is uncommitted. And the Oregon Ducks would very much like to change that. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound versatile forward, who grew up in Portland, was committed to Dana Altman's program ...
Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown
The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
Will Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats play in 2022 college football bowl games?
The Pac-12 conference predictions are in and they are generally not kind to Arizona State and Arizona in their predicted finish in the conference. But it doesn't take an overly impressive win-loss record to make a college football bowl game. Will ASU and Arizona make bowl games this season?. We...
Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio
PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
UCLA guard David Singleton talks about community service camp
Senior guard David Singleton talks about participating in a community service camp and returning for his senior year at UCLA.
PODCAST: Fall Camp Preview of Oregon's Defensive Backs
The Oregon Duck secondary will see multiple new starters in 2022, but the Ducks should still have very high expectations with this position group after they recruited talented players the last few years while adding some impact transfers. The Ducks also have some veterans returning who have played some of the best football in the secondary over the last few years. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack breakdown the storylines of Oregon's secondary ahead of the program opening up fall camp on Friday.
WATCH: Sophomore Jeffrey Bassa motivated and ready for 2022
Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa had to move from the safety position to fill a depth need during his freshman year last season. Now that he's staying at linebacker, he opens up about why he did that, his thoughts on this new Oregon defense, and where Oregon is going in 2022.
LB Jerry Mixon sets announcement date, time
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has set his announcement date and time. Mixon will announce his decision next Friday, August 12th, at 2:30 p.m. PT and will announce it on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel. He named a final five of Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon and...
Big Ten interest in additional Pac-12 schools has reportedly cooled off
Despite the belief that the Big Ten might have interest in other Pac-12 schools the conference's focus is elsewhere
thecomeback.com
Arizona State NIL collective accidentally admits to recruiting violation
The NCAA‘s recent change that allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) has made college football feel like the wild west at times with few rules and regulations. But there are still rules, and Arizona State’s new NIL collective might find that out the hard way.
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land cousin of NFL star
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, led by Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore, a candidate to become the top overall prospect in the country. But with just 13 commitments so far, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still have a lot to accomplish this recruiting cycle. ...
USC Football Game Preview: Week 3
The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.
