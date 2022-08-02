Read on www.tampabeacon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will CloseBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
iontb.com
Troopers investigate fatality crash involving a motorcyclist on US-19 in Palm Harbor
Fire rescue crews were dispatched to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist at approximately 8:42 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of US-19 at Pine Ridge Way West in Palm Harbor. A 21 year-old male motorcyclist from Hudson was traveling northbound on...
2 children and 1 adult taken to hospital after St. Petersburg garage fire
Three people were hospitalized, one critically, and taken to the hospital after a garage fire in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
pasconewsonline.com
Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by two cars in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLA - A man was killed after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 19 at Flora Ave in Holiday.The man was crossing U.S. 19 in his non-motorized wheelchair when a Dodge Durango and Tesla Model 3 both hit him. The Tesla was not on autopilot, according to FHP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire rescue: House in Town 'N' Country erupts in flames after lightning strike
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash
Commuters planning to take the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday evening can expect delays as fire rescue crews work to clear a rollover crash just past SR60.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
BMW Hits Ambulance Carrying Critically Ill Patient
A blue BMW collided with a Sunstar ambulance transporting a critically ill patient at the intersection of 49th Street and 118th Avenue July 29 in Pinellas Park. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The Sunstar ambulance “flipped onto its side,” according to PPPD.
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
fox13news.com
Man rushed to the hospital after being bitten by gator on Lake Thonotosassa, officials say
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. Wednesday it happened in Hillsborough County. The man was seriously injured after being bitten by the gator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. The man was swimming...
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person hospitalized after being bitten by alligator at Lake Thonotosassa
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to "an alligator bite incident" at Lake Thonotosassa on Wednesday.
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Tampa police make arrest after man’s body found in Ybor City park
Tampa police said they made an arrest in a homicide case on Thursday with the help of the community's assistance.
tampabeacon.com
Community credited for arrest in homicide case
TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department credited community support in helping make an arrest related to a murder that occurred the prior day. TPD reports state that 47-year-old Darian Lamont Daniels was arrested Aug. 4, the day after officers responded to a morning call that a dead body was found in Centennial Park.
tampabeacon.com
Two arrested in connection to two murders
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects Aug. 2 in connection with two homicides that occurred in Dover and Thonotosassa, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the murders both occurred in July. As detectives investigated the cases, reports state they identified and arrested Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, for their suspected involvement in both crimes.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police identify body found at downtown marina
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - About one week after a body was recovered in St. Petersburg, police said they identified the individual. Wednesday, police said the man has been identified as 45-year-old John Telford. They said there does not appear to be any foul play, but a medical examiner will determine...
Man’s body found at park in Ybor City, police say
Authorities are working to uncover what led to the discovery of a man's body in a Tampa park early Wednesday morning.
tampabeacon.com
Citrus Park Town Center robbers steal $100k in jewelry
CITRUS PARK — Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspects who stole more than $100,000 in merchandise from the Diamond Galleria on the afternoon of Aug. 2 at Citrus Park Town Center, reports state. According to a press release, the smash-and-grab robbery began...
Comments / 1