Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by two cars in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLA - A man was killed after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 19 at Flora Ave in Holiday.The man was crossing U.S. 19 in his non-motorized wheelchair when a Dodge Durango and Tesla Model 3 both hit him. The Tesla was not on autopilot, according to FHP.
10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: House in Town 'N' Country erupts in flames after lightning strike

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.
WFLA

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
10 Tampa Bay

Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
thegabber.com

BMW Hits Ambulance Carrying Critically Ill Patient

A blue BMW collided with a Sunstar ambulance transporting a critically ill patient at the intersection of 49th Street and 118th Avenue July 29 in Pinellas Park. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The Sunstar ambulance “flipped onto its side,” according to PPPD.
iontb.com

Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
tampabeacon.com

Community credited for arrest in homicide case

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department credited community support in helping make an arrest related to a murder that occurred the prior day. TPD reports state that 47-year-old Darian Lamont Daniels was arrested Aug. 4, the day after officers responded to a morning call that a dead body was found in Centennial Park.
tampabeacon.com

Two arrested in connection to two murders

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects Aug. 2 in connection with two homicides that occurred in Dover and Thonotosassa, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the murders both occurred in July. As detectives investigated the cases, reports state they identified and arrested Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, for their suspected involvement in both crimes.
fox13news.com

St. Pete police identify body found at downtown marina

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - About one week after a body was recovered in St. Petersburg, police said they identified the individual. Wednesday, police said the man has been identified as 45-year-old John Telford. They said there does not appear to be any foul play, but a medical examiner will determine...
tampabeacon.com

Citrus Park Town Center robbers steal $100k in jewelry

CITRUS PARK — Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspects who stole more than $100,000 in merchandise from the Diamond Galleria on the afternoon of Aug. 2 at Citrus Park Town Center, reports state. According to a press release, the smash-and-grab robbery began...
