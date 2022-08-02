NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

Has everyone forgotten that Bronx State is mere blocks from this proposed project? That area is already inundated with individuals with mental health issues, drug issues and violence. To go shopping or walk with your family, you are already getting harrassed. Some do not take NO for an answer. Is this the only building available in NYC?
wow, put them in the Bronx.do the same with the blacks and let's see THEIR response. put them in the Bronx., how sad.
to say we all have family members in these categories faced homelessness, incarceration, mental disabilities, immigration migration, etc... they were given a second chance to get their lives in order please let us welcome them with open arms the way we want someone to welcome our family members june donovan
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Comments / 10