ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

By Josephine Stratman
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.aol.com

Comments / 10

Bee Caraballo
2d ago

Has everyone forgotten that Bronx State is mere blocks from this proposed project? That area is already inundated with individuals with mental health issues, drug issues and violence. To go shopping or walk with your family, you are already getting harrassed. Some do not take NO for an answer. Is this the only building available in NYC?

Reply(1)
6
Frank Smith
2d ago

wow, put them in the Bronx.do the same with the blacks and let's see THEIR response. put them in the Bronx., how sad.

Reply
3
June Donovan
2d ago

to say we all have family members in these categories faced homelessness, incarceration, mental disabilities, immigration migration, etc... they were given a second chance to get their lives in order please let us welcome them with open arms the way we want someone to welcome our family members june donovan

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Migrants seeking asylum land at shelter in the Bronx

It was a sweltering day outside of the city’s intake center for homeless families in the Bronx. Some of those families recently crossed the southern border. And within the last few days, they had made their way to New York. “I came to New York to look for help...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Rough waters for NYC's iconic Staten Island Ferry

NEW YORK (AP) — It has been rough sailing this summer for the Staten Island Ferry, yet another iconic New York City institution being buffeted by ripples of the coronavirus pandemic. All summer long, service on the big, orange boats that carry commuters and sightseeing tourists has been periodically curtailed due to staffing shortages. The disruptions reached a peak Wednesday, when the city was only able to run ferries once per hour, rather than the usual of every 15 minutes. The city’s fleet of smaller, river-hopping ferries was brought in to help get people across New York Harbor. City officials had blamed earlier service reductions in July on too many workers having COVID-19. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams said “a significant share” of the workforce hadn’t reported to work and suggested it was related to a labor dispute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York

A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Bronx, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Washington Square News

Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives

Bryce Demopoulos, a senior at Cornell University, pulled a stranger off of the subway tracks at a subway station in the Bronx just moments before a No. 6 train approached the station at about 6 a.m. on Thursday. “It was pretty surreal,” Demopoulos, a Roosevelt Island resident, said of the...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Supportive Housing#New Yorkers#Urban Policy And Planning
The Associated Press

NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic bar in Manhattan considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement. He also threatened to place explosives at 2021 New York City Pride march that would “make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk,” referring to the 2016 attack in which 49 people were killed and dozens wounded at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Other messages threatened to kill, shoot and bomb LGBTQ affiliated businesses and individuals, including an African American-owned barbershop in Brooklyn that Fehring wrote in one letter “is the perfect place for a bombing.” Fehring pleaded guilty in February to mailing threatening communications through the postal service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man

It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox5ny.com

Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31

NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Universal Hip Hop Museum gets $5.5M in funding

Hip-hop icons including Russell Simmons, Eric B and Grand Wizzard Theodore joined Mayor Eric Adams in the Bronx on Wednesday to celebrate $5.5 million in funding for the future Universal Hip Hop Museum. The museum, which is under construction at the intersection of Exterior Street and East 150th Street, will...
BRONX, NY
6sqft

New York will invest $70M to ‘decarbonize’ NYCHA

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement to install 30,000 new heat pumps at NYCHA buildings at the Woodside Houses in Queens; Photo courtesy of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office on Flickr. A new investment by the state aims to make New York City public housing more environmentally friendly and effective...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy