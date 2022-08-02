Ukraine war: First grain ship out of Ukraine cleared to sail to Lebanon

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
BBC
Russia using Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as army base - Ukraine
Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have turned the site into a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian positions, the head of Ukraine's nuclear power company says. Petro Kotin told the BBC the threat to the plant was "great", but that it remained safe. For days, Ukraine...
BBC
Tighter export controls on electronics could hamper Russia's war effort - report
Russia's military could be unable to operate the high-tech weapons and communications systems it has been using in Ukraine if the West were to tighten export controls, says a report. Almost all Moscow's modern military systems depend on western-made microelectronics, says the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) report. Moscow has...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Taiwan: US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims
The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday. The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by...
BBC
Colombia: New left-wing leader wants global drugs rethink
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for a fresh global strategy to combat illegal drugs trafficking. Speaking at his inauguration, the country's first ever left-wing leader declared the "war on drugs" a failure. Hundreds of thousands of people died in Colombia's decades-long civil war, fuelled in part by the narcotics...
Japan's Kishida likely to retain finance and foreign ministers in reshuffle - Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to retain his current finance and foreign ministers in a cabinet reshuffle expected on Wednesday, the Nikkei newspaper said.
ASIA・
BBC
China to run new drills in Yellow and Bohai seas - Chinese authorities
China says it is carrying out new military exercises in the Yellow and Bohai seas after a barrage of drills that encircled Taiwan in recent days. The initial exercises were triggered by Beijing's fury at a visit to Taipei by the US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Taiwan has accused China...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Israel-Gaza: Unusual pre-emptive hit by Israel pays off
Palestinian families are setting up makeshift shelters in the rubble of their homes, as they clear up following the intense Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip over three days. In southern Israel - which was targeted with hundreds of rockets by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants - people have left...
BBC
Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant buses to Washington
The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC's mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states. Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the...
BBC
Island trip lays bare US-China tussle in the Pacific
They are hundreds of miles from the nearest continent - an archipelago of over 900 islands home to a population smaller than that of the single US city of Seattle - but a tiny nation in the South Pacific has become a new front in the battle for supremacy with China.
Comments / 0