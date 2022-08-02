What to know as Inter Miami travels 7,600 miles for road games at San Jose, Montreal

Read on www.aol.com
What did this downtown Miami spot look like in the 1970s and ’80s? It wasn’t pretty
You may know this Miami park for its art and science museums. But for years, the future Museum Park, now known as Maurice A. Ferré Park for the late former Miami mayor and civic force, had struggled to find an identity. The park, just north of the Miami Heat...
FC Cincinnati Signs U.S. Center Back Miazga From Chelsea
Miazga has spent the last six years largely on loan, but he’ll return to MLS on a permanent move.
ESPN
Charlotte FC hands Wayne Rooney first loss as D.C. United coach
Karol Swiderski scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season and played a role in two more tallies to help Charlotte FC cruise to a 3-0 victory over visiting D.C. United on Wednesday night. Quinn McNeill added his first MLS goal to help Charlotte FC (9-12-2, 29 points) earn their...
Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez replaces Taty Castellanos in the MLS All-Star Game after LaLiga side Girona sign the league's top scorer on loan from New York City FC
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez has been named to the MLS roster for the 2022 MLS for the 2022 MLS All-Star game. Vazquez is in his sixth season in MLS and his third season with Cincinati. Vazquez will replace for NYFC striker Valentin "Taty" Castellanos who was recently loaned to...
Charlotte FC has a new date with Columbus after lightning storm foiled first meeting
Charlotte FC has rescheduled a pivotal match in conference play. Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that CFC’s match against Columbus Crew — originally slated for this past weekend before inclement weather postponed the match — would resume play on Oct. 5 at Bank of America Stadium. The...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL・
Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
NHL
Sharks Re-Sign Defenseman Mario Ferraro
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Mario Ferraro to a four-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Mario has shown that he is a dynamic and reliable defenseman for our club,...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks face Wild in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee...
Work on ASU's new arena ahead of schedule; NCAA, NHL hockey games expected sooner
An ongoing pandemic. Supply chain issues. The addition of an NHL tenant. Outside factors threatened the timeline of the Arizona State multi-purpose arena's completion and it seemed hard to believe ASU hockey would drop the puck for its first game there on Oct. 14. ...
Coming off a career season, why is Sonny Milano still a free agent?
Before 2021-22, it looked like Sonny Milano’s career was headed in the direction many other former top prospects’ careers had gone. A talented run of scoring at lower levels, a solid first season in pro hockey and then a stagnant development track that leads to an inability to hold down an NHL spot. That’s seemed to be where Milano was going.
NHL・
markerzone.com
THE CALGARY FLAMES REVEAL THE NAME OF THEIR NEW AHL AFFILIATE
It is growing ever more popular for NHL clubs to move their AHL & ECHL affiliate teams closer to home. Logistically, it is easier to house and otherwise accommodate the players & their families with less travel time as they get called up/sent down. Also, cheaper. Lots of AHL teams are 10+ hour drives from their NHL clubs' home cities. In some cases, we are talking crossing the US/Canada border, which is no small task.
