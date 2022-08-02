What to know as Inter Miami travels 7,600 miles for road games at San Jose, Montreal

Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO