The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe
Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
recipesgram.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
MedicineNet.com
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?
When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
Epicurious
$1425 vs $13 Fettuccine Alfredo: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients
Professional chef instructor Frank Proto and home cook extraordinaire Emily are trading Fettuccine Alfredo recipes and hitting the kitchen for a cheesy showdown. We sent Emily an eye-popping $1,425 worth of supplies - everything she’d need to make Frank's decadent recipe, cheese wheel and all. Meanwhile, a modest $13 worth of ingredients was sent back the other way for Frank to finesse into something elevated in his style. Food scientist Rose dialed in to assist our dear Emily with a few questions he had along the way. Which Fettuccine Alfredo has you saying "Molto bene?"
Epicurious
For Serious Crunch, Store Your Snacks With Silica Packets
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Reader, it is not a dry heat. As I write this, my city feels like the inside of a combi oven. A friend who maintains an enviable collection of houseplants just texted me from a hellishly hot NYC subway platform that it is currently 10 degrees hotter and 30 points more humid than in his indoor “tropical grow zone,” which is designed to replicate the climate of northern India.
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
Taco Spaghetti
Taco spaghetti is a mash-up of a couple of family-favorite dinners. There aren’t actually any tacos involved. Instead, classic Mexican American flavors are married with a spaghetti casserole that bakes up to feed a crowd. Taco spaghetti is made with ground beef simmered in something similar to enchilada sauce....
This Is Why Southerners Cook Corn on the Cob with Milk and Butter
Have you ever boiled corn on the cob with milk? If not, you’re in for a sweet treat. The end result is rich, fresh corn that’s bursting with flavor. Plus it takes less than 10 minutes to cook!. Growing up in the South, eating corn on the cob...
12tomatoes.com
Taco Pasta Salad
Taco Salad is great. Pasta Salad is great. So why is it that the two haven’t joined forces to make one super great salad? It was high time it happened. So I give you Taco Pasta Salad, a beefy zesty best-of-both-worlds side dish that steals the show at any potluck. I love how easy this is and that while it’s made up of just a few ingredients, it’s hearty enough to make a meal out of. (Lunch prep, I’m looking at you.) Also because, hey, anytime a recipe manages to successfully combine chips and pasta is a win in my book.
thecountrycook.net
S'mores Cupcakes
A fun twist on a classic, these S'mores Cupcakes are filled with all the flavors of your favorite campfire treat but in cupcake form!. Summertime means s'mores! But that doesn't mean it has to be traditional s'mores over a campfire. I love to have fun and create all kinds of ways to use those s'mores flavors in other treats! These S'mores Cupcakes are super easy starting with a boxed cake mix, lined with a graham cracker crust, frosted with a fluffy marshmallow chocolate buttercream and topped with crushed graham crackers and a toasted marshmallow. How can you get any better than that?
thecountrycook.net
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
Reddit Is In Shambles Over The Price Of Aldi Eggs
Reddit, aka the bathroom wall of the internet, is the place to complain about everything. While solidly half of it is complaints about the Trader Joe's item Reddit thinks is flavorless or ogling the unusual strawberry that left Reddit disturbed, sometimes the users hit on something a bit more serious: Lately even the graffiti-speckled proverbial halls of Reddit have turned to food inflation.
The Daily South
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius
Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
Epicurious
Cheater’s Pastry Cream
This genius method for quick and easy pastry cream comes from cookbook author Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show. Lomas’s recipe calls for just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. There’s no hand-whisking or finicky tempering involved, and the ingredients don’t even have to come to room temperature. Use this no-cook pastry cream to fill a seasonal fruit tart, cream puffs, or Boston cream pie. Layer it into this towering Crepe Cake, or simply serve it with fresh fruit for dipping!
